AG Group Scales New Heights: Acquires AG Petuela, Launches R&D Center and Surpasses Rs210 Cr

New Delhi [India], May 16: AG Group, a leading player in the rigid plastic packaging industry, proudly announces the acquisition of AG Petuela Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Petula Industries), a reputed manufacturing firm based in Umbergaon, Gujarat. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in AG Group's expansion strategy, reinforcing its presence in Western India and significantly boosting its production capabilities.

AG Petuela, with over 40 years of manufacturing excellence, operates out of a sprawling 5,600 sq. meter campus that includes a 5,000 sq. meter built-up RCC facility. The unit houses 14 injection moulding (IM) and 14 extrusion blow moulding (EBM) machines, along with secondary operations like printing, shrink-sleeving, and labelingoffering comprehensive, end-to-end packaging solutions.

"This acquisition is a critical step in our long-term growth strategy. It not only enhances our ability to serve customers across Western India but also adds valuable production bandwidth with a highly modern and efficient facility," said Gaurav Daga, MD, AG Poly Packs.

The Umbergaon facility enjoys strategic logistical advantages, being close to a major seaport and the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Dahanu, poised to become one of India's largest. This proximity is expected to streamline exports and strengthen AG Group's global supply chain. Already, the facility has attracted attention from global players looking to diversify sourcing in light of shifting U.S. trade tariffs.

AG Petuela brings a strong client roster, supplying high-quality packaging solutions to leading pharmaceutical and cosmetics brands such as Abbott, Cipla, Torrent, Zydus Cadila, FDC, Piramal, Wipro, Amol Pharmaceuticals, Mepromax, Shalina Laboratories, and Cheryl Laboratories, among others. The synergies between AG Petuela's offerings and AG Group's existing expertise promise to deliver enhanced value to both existing and new clients.

The acquisition comes at a high point in AG Group's journey. Its flagship company, AG Poly Packs, has surpassed a turnover of Rs210 croresan achievement that underlines the Group's rapid growth and consistent focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence.

Further bolstering its innovation ecosystem, AG Group has also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Research & Development Centre. The R&D facility will focus on product design advancements, sustainable material innovations, and in-house mould developmentempowering the Group to offer customized, future-ready packaging solutions.

"As we integrate AG Petuela into our ecosystem and invest in cutting-edge R&D, we're unlocking powerful synergies across our four manufacturing unitsAG Synergy, AG Poly Packs, Gallen AG, and AG Petuela," Gaurav added. "Together, we are well-positioned to drive efficiency, scale innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide."

With a unified vision, expanded manufacturing strength, and a renewed focus on R&D, AG Group is poised to enter a new chapter of transformative growthsolidifying its status as a frontrunner in India's packaging sector.

About AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd.

AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd. is a premier manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging, serving pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and FMCG sectors. Known for innovation and quality, the company delivers high-performance solutions to leading clients across India.

