AG Poly Packs Launches R&D and Innovation Centre in Ghaziabad to Accelerate Packaging Solutions

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18: AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading packaging solution providers, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art R&D and Innovation Centre in Ghaziabad. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's growth journey and follows the strategic acquisition of a running manufacturing facility in Gujarat - AG Petuela Private Limited. The new hub reinforces AG's commitment to customer-centric innovation, advanced technology, and faster go-to-market solutions.

The Innovation Centre has been built to further AG's customer-first approach, one of the company's core values. By consolidating design, prototyping, mould development, and testing under a single roof, AG aims to accelerate packaging development cycles and deliver customized, end-to-end solutions tailored to client needs.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of AG Poly Packs," said Neeraj Maheshwari, Managing Director of AG Poly Packs. "The Ghaziabad R&D and Innovation Centre reflects our promise to customersto listen, design, develop, and deliver packaging solutions tailored to their requirements. With advanced technology and a customer-first mindset, we aim to set new benchmarks for the industry."

A One-Stop Destination for Packaging Development

Traditionally, businesses developing new packaging needed to coordinate with multiple vendors for design, prototyping, mould development, and productionoften resulting in delays and higher costs. The new R&D and Innovation Centre eliminates this challenge by offering an integrated, end-to-end solution.

With advanced design software, rapid prototyping tools, mould-making facilities, and product testing infrastructure, the Centre ensures confidentiality, seamless execution, and up to 50% faster development timelineshelping clients launch products to market with speed and confidence.

Advanced Technology and Infrastructure

Staffed by a team of over 50 skilled professionals, the Centre is equipped with cutting-edge machinery, including Vertical Machining Centres (VMC), CNC lathe, Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM), high-precision laser welding and engraving systems, and advanced conventional machines. To guarantee uncompromised quality, it also houses a Vision Measuring Machine (VMM) for precision inspection and testing.

With these capabilities, AG Poly Packs can design and manufacture moulds across a range of technologiesExtrusion Blow Moulding (EBM), Injection Blow Moulding (IBM), Stretch Blow Moulding (SBM), Injection Moulding (IM), and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM). This enables the company to deliver packaging solutions that are innovative, functional, and aesthetically superior.

Confidentiality and Speed at the Core

In today's competitive landscape, confidentiality and speed-to-market are critical. The new Innovation Centre ensures both by offering a secure, in-house ecosystem where design, prototyping, and mould development are managed end-to-end. This not only safeguards intellectual property but also enables brands to introduce distinctive packaging solutions faster than ever before.

About AG Poly Packs

AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's leading providers of innovative and reliable packaging solutions, serving industries such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and household products. With decades of expertise, the company specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality bottles, jars, dispensers, spray pumps, and closures using advanced moulding technologies. Recently, AG has also expanded into offering complete labeling and printing solutions, adding the finishing touch to its comprehensive packaging portfolio.

