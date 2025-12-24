Agami Realty wins top honours for Agami Sapphire at CREDAI Real Estate Excellence Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Reaffirming their commitment to people-first development, Agami Realty was awarded the mantle of Best Residential Project – Affordable Segment (Tier III) for their Agami Sapphire project, at the maiden edition of the CREDAI Real Estate Excellence Awards. Held over December 19 and 20, 2025, the awards celebrate outstanding achievements across 26 categories, spanning multiple cities, asset classes, and landmark developments. Agami Realty was selected from more than 800 nominations to join the ranks of visionary developers recognised by CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India) for their seamless integration of innovation, sustainability and long-term impact. The entire process was independently evaluated by CRISIL to ensure credibility, fairness and adherence to the highest industry standards.

For Agami Realty, winning this award validates the developer's core belief that affordability and excellence are not mutually exclusive, and that the future of development must be progressive and rooted in sustainability. The winning project is located in Boisar and spread over a lush 2-acre plot. It comprises thoughtful and well laid-out 1 and 2 BHK apartments, which are fitted out with state-of-the-art amenities, premium furnishings and smart features. Agami Realty's emphasis on offering homebuyers an enhanced quality of life is evinced through thoughtful inclusions that range from an aroma garden to an open-air yoga lounge and even a dedicated car-free zone. In many ways, Agami Sapphire was planned in response to a clear shift in homebuyer expectations towards sustainability, operational efficiency and quality of living. The project thus integrates solar water heating systems, rainwater harvesting, efficient drainage infrastructure and heat-insulated waterproofing to reduce long-term resource consumption and maintenance requirements. The planning focuses on efficient layouts, ample natural light and ventilation and integrated green belt development to create healthier living environments. These decisions ensure that sustainability is experienced as a daily benefit, through better comfort, lower running costs and improved liveability.

“Agami Sapphire reflects our conviction that long-term thinking and environmental responsibility should be embedded into housing from the very beginning, including in the affordable segment. The award is meaningful because it acknowledges intent, not just outcome. It recognises the discipline behind delivering a well-planned, dignified living environment in a market that is often underserved and underestimated. It also validates our approach of planning for durability, efficiency, and relevance across the entire life cycle of a building and confirms that such thinking is valued by the industry,” said Prashant Khandelwal, CEO of Agami Realty.

Continuing the theme of people-centric development, Agami Realty prioritises creating homes that harmonise comfort, safety and everyday usability. To them, progress is reflected in responsible construction practices and infrastructure that supports long-term efficiency. Through these two tenets, the developer aims to create lasting value for homeowners and communities. Importantly, Agami Realty stands out for focusing on an often-overlooked segment and their keen understanding of what drives homebuyers in this market, namely credibility and execution over marketing noise. This credibility is further augmented through CREDAI recognition, which provides third-party validation and thus reassurance, especially for first-time homebuyers who are seeking projects backed by strong fundamentals and responsible development practices. Agami Realty notes that this recognition strengthens the brand's positioning across all markets they operate in by demonstrating consistency in planning, transparency and delivery.

Looking ahead, the developer will remain focused on responsible growth: Agami Realty's upcoming ultra-luxury residential development in Kalanagar, Bandra East, will carry forward the same emphasis on thoughtful planning, sustainability and long-term value creation, applied at a higher design benchmark. All future projects will integrate advanced energy and water metering systems, with Agami Realty pursuing green building certifications and committing to strengthening climate-responsive zoning and embedding sustainability considerations early at the design stage.

