"Agar Magar Kintu Lekin Parantu" - a children's fantasy film, ready for release

New Delhi [India], August 23: Seldom do we find a children's film that is full of adventure, sci-fi, comedy, drama, and emotions all throughout.

One such film that arouses curiosity due to its uniqueness is writer-director Gautam Siddhartha's "Agar Magar Kintu Lekin Parantu" that is ready for release.

Inspired by literary works of the great litterateur Rabindranath Tagore's play Dak Ghar, director Gautam Siddhartha has adapted the story with a contemporary touch in the upcoming film "Agar Magar Kintu Lekin Parantu."

Aligning to the changing trends, a noteworthy feature is that this film is collectively produced by 7 female and a male producers. Pradip Das and Tanishqa Das are the main producers of this entertaining film that is meant for children and entire families.

Speaking to media persons, Gautam Siddhartha revealed, "Agar Magar Kintu Lekin Parantu is a live action film that has a lot of special effects and use of animation with its audio mixing done on 7.1 Dolby Atmos matching international standards. Five music composers have composed the songs in this film."

"Keeping the basic soul of the story quite intact, as it is inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's literary work, we have re-packaged the story of this film in line with modern era with doses of thrills, science fiction, drama, comedy and emotions that would keep the children as well as their elders engrossed and entertained throughout the film," the director added.

"Agar Magar Kintu Lekin Parantu" is ready for release in India and overseas.

