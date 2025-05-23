Agentic AI and robotics can heal Taiwan's labor shortage, says Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang

New Delhi [India], May 23 : American Technology company, Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang suggested Taiwan to "expand its opportunity" with agentic artificial intelligence and robotics in order to deal with its problem of labor shortage, Focus Taiwan reported on Friday.

Agentic AI refers to AI systems designed to autonomously perform complex tasks with minimal human intervention.

Focus Taiwan reports that Jensen Huang, told reporters at Taipei, that 2025 will be a very exciting year for AI, as he believes that the technology can now "reason."

"It can now think step by step by step, and solve problems it has never seen before it's called agentic AI, AI agents," he said. He further believes that these AI agents will assist individuals in managing various responsibilities both professionally and personally.

Nvidia CEO said, "Now with AI and robots, Taiwan can expand its opportunity." He later talked about the topic of Blackwell, Nvidia's latest graphics processing unit microarchitecture designed to accelerate AI workloads.

Recently, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group joined hands with NVIDIA and the Taiwan government to develop an AI factory supercomputer that will deliver state-of-the-art NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure, which will help researchers, startups and industries.

As part of the partnership, Foxconn will be providing AI infrastructure through its subsidiary Big Innovation Company as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner. The infrastructure will feature "10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, the AI factory will significantly expand AI computing availability and fuel innovation for Taiwan researchers and enterprises," according to the press release from NVIDIA.'

"All of our partners are in full production, and the excitement is so great all over the island ... We're going to bring AI all over the world," he said.

Earlier this week, Nvidia Chief Executive was in news when he said that, US export controls on artificial intelligence chips to China were "a failure".

