AGI GreenPac Limited's net profit declines 8 pc sequentially in Q1

Mumbai, July 21 AGI GreenPac Limited's net consolidated profit for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26) stood at Rs 88.85, down 8 per cent sequentially, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The packaging products manufacturer had posted a profit of Rs 96.61 crore in the preceding quarter, i.e. January-March quarter (Q4 FY25).

The company reported a marginal decline of over 2 per cent in its total income for the Q1 on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis as well.

The total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 721.16 crore, down by Rs 21 crore from Rs 742.06 crore of Q4 FY25.

However, the company's total expenses declined to Rs 603.37 crore as compared to Rs 616 crore in the preceding quarter.

Manufacturing of packaging products had been its major source of revenue during the quarter, contributing Rs 682.27 crore to the total revenue from operations value of Rs 687.66 crore.

As per the exchange filing, the Board of the company has approved a strategic entry into the aluminium cans segment.

The 65th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company will now be held on Friday, August 29, instead of September 19, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Q1 FY26 has set a strong foundation for the year. We solidified our financial position and achieved significant efficiencies throughout our operations. As we progress, our focus remains sharp on executing with agility, strengthening our strategic relationships, and consistently delivering sustainable value to all our stakeholders,” Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, AGI Greenpac Limited, said.

“We are strategically entering the aluminium cans segment with the clear goal of becoming a top player in this market within a decade, solidifying AGI Greenpac as a truly comprehensive packaging solutions provider," he added further.

For the new manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, the company is investing approximately INR 1000 crore in two phases, the company said.

