Agilemania Strengthens Its Leadership in Driving Agile Transformation Across Asia

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Agilemania, a leading group of Lean-Agile-DevOps & SAFe consultants, is establishing the new norms of Agile transformation, enabling organizations and individuals across South and Southeast Asia.

Agilemania has been enabling organizations and teams to adapt to changing market needs and the adoption of emerging technologies through agile working methods for more than a decade. Services offered by them are geared towards innovative thinking and long-term sustainable strategy. Agilemania has also supported individual change by certifying professionals with the learning and skills they need to be in high demand.

"At Agilemania, transformation happens at two levels inside organizations and within people," said Sumeet Madan, CEO, Agilemania. "We believe if business agility is going to be sustainable long-term, it has to come from empowered people charged with the mindset and capabilities to perform in their teams and organizations.

Courses & Offerings

Agilemania continues to pave the way as organizations across Asia embark on their own Agile transformation journeys. The company is building its catalogue of over 80 unique courses, catering to the needs of individuals, leaders, and organizations at different levels of Agile maturity.

The courses range from Scrum and Agile training in Asia to advanced development in leadership on enterprise portfolio management and coaching organizations. Many of the courses also address future markets and how to evolve the traditional ways of delivering value in the interests of a more holistic perspective. Some of its most popular offerings include:

- Scrum Master Training (CSM, PSM, PSM-A)

- SAFe® Agile (SAFe Agilist, POPM, APM, LPM)

- Product Owner Training (PSPO, PSPO-A)

- Product Management (ICP-APO, ICP-PDM)

- Agile Coaching (ICP-ACC, ICP-ENT, ICP-CAT)

Agilemania's Innovation Initiatives

Agilemania is leading the way into the future of Agile with its AI-powered Courses, a set of known programs that incorporate Gen AI as a stance and a new member to Scrum for them to act like a Bionic Scrum Master, Bionic Product Owner, Bionic Business Analyst, etc.

Understanding how AI will help define the next wave of agility, these courses develop professionals to work where Agile practices will intersect with AI innovations. By pairing Agile adaptability and AI intelligence, Agilemania is poised to create a workforce for the future human-machine intersection.

Recently, Agilemania organized Prism 2025 in Malaysia, where business leaders and thinkers talked about the Human & AI collaboration. The event was hosted by Francis Koh, President of PMI Malaysia Chapter, and Naveen Kumar Singh, Principal Consultant at Agilemania. It made us more determined to make businesses in Asia more flexible.

As the need for Agile professionals continues to grow across industries, Agilemania remains committed to providing frameworks for businesses to scale transformation. Agilemania has also built the Agile30 community, a collaborative space for learning and sharing about Agile and Agile-related practices, through webinars, meetups, and conferences.

Agilemania's Leadership

Agilemania has a team of 20+ world-class consultants who are leading the way with Agile leadership and development across Asia. Agilemania's Principal Consultants PST Naveen Kumar Singh, Sumeet Madan, Piyush Rahate, Preeth Pandalya, and Satyajeet Gantayat are recognized voices of leadership development in the Asia-Pacific region and have helped software and product teams deliver measurable and sustainable results for over a decade. Their thought leadership, experience, and industrial intelligence continue to position Agilemania as a trusted partner for organizations and a leader who can make transformation real.

About Agilemania

Agilemania is a trusted name for consulting and training in product management, agile product delivery, DevOps, and project management. With over 15 years of experience, Agilemania has worked with organizations in South and Southeast Asia to deliver sustainable business and technical agility. Its highly trained practitioners, trainers, and consultants also support individuals with certification, career development programs, and other innovative offerings, such as AI-powered Courses, so they can have an edge to flourish in the digital-first and AI-driven world.

