Agilitz continues its growth towards becoming a leading Microsoft BizApps specialist globally; launches its next delivery centre in Bhubaneswar

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 26: After the successful launch of its first centre in Bangalore in 2023, Agilitz has continued its growth journey and has now launched its second delivery centre in Bhubaneswar, India.

The company continues to receive excellent response from customers and prospects in the US, UK, EU, and India for its core value proposition of 'Microsoft Expertise, Delivered with Agility'.

"The launch of our Bhubaneswar delivery centre is a significant milestone in our journey to build Agilitz. I look forward to the team operating from this centre, providing excellent services and solutions to our clients, globally, with expertise and agility," said Tridip Saha, CEO, Agilitz.

"I welcome our young, talented and energetic team members to this new centre. I am confident that this centre will provide an atmosphere of collaboration, learning and career building that will help us to continue to provide the best services to our clients," said Rajat Ghadei, Chief Delivery Officer, Agilitz.

About Agilitz

Agilitz was formed with a vision to build a world class company focussed on enterprises' Digital Transformation needs covering Finance, Supply Chain, Field Services and Customer Experience, all supported by deep expertise in the Microsoft suite of products. It was co-founded by Anurag Sharma, Girija Shankar Beuria, Rajat Ghadei and Tridip Saha, who between them have decades of strong Microsoft services experience working with clients globally.

