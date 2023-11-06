Agilitz launches its delivery centre in Bangalore, aims to build a team of 300 specialists in Microsoft BizApps & AI in 2 years

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Agilitz, a firm specialising in providing Microsoft BizApps solutions powered by AI for enterprises globally, has launched its global delivery centre in Whitefield, Bangalore. The centre was inaugurated by N. Krishnakumar, Managing Partner at Mela Ventures, co-founder, ex CEO & Chairman of Mindtree and an eminent leader of Indian IT Industry.

Agilitz has received an excellent response from customers and prospects in the US, UK, Nordics and India for its core value proposition encapsulated as Microsoft Expertise, Delivered with Agility. The management team has now set its sights on building up a team of up to 300 in the next 2 years with more development centres in other cities.

"I am proud and excited at the launch of our Bangalore delivery centre. Given the size and potential of the Microsoft Services space that we specialise in, we are aiming for industry leading growth for the coming years whilst retaining the core values of teamwork, agility and excellence. Having a world class working environment will help us in that journey," said Tridip Saha, CEO Agilitz.

"While we have grown the company this far largely based on remote working, we as a team feel deeply that we have to embrace the Hybrid model of work with a significant share of work being done in the physical space- learning, innovating and fostering better collaboration & team work as we take on bigger and more complex engagements," said Rajat Ghadei, Chief Delivery Officer, Agilitz.

"I am impressed with the focus, competency and global experience that the leadership team of Agilitz has. Their passion to build a valued global company has meant that, they have started investing early in critical areas of business that will drive future growth like this delivery centre. I wish the team all the success in achieving their vision," said N Krishnakumar.

About Agilitz

Agilitz was formed with a vision to build a world class company focussed on enterprises' Digital Transformation needs covering Finance, Supply Chain, Field Services and Customer Experience, all supported by deep expertise in the Microsoft suite of products. It was co-founded by Anurag Sharma, Girija Shankar Beuria, Rajat Ghadei and Tridip Saha, who between them have decades of strong Microsoft services experience with clients globally.

