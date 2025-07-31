AGL To Strengthen Its Hold in Building Materials Sector Supporting Its Vision for Future Growth

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 31: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands, is all set to make its mark in Building Materials sector. One of the top players in ceramic tiles manufacturing, the company looks forward to strengthening its other departments to reach its goal of becoming Rs 5,500 crore company by 2030.

Highlights:

* Company is set to focus on building materials segment to supplement its vision of becoming Rs 5,500 crore company by 2030

* Company has signed Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor and launched "Premium Ka Pappa" campaign

* Company envisions at least a 30% increase in brand-driven demand with Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador

* For FY25, company reported consolidated Net Sales of Rs. 1558.52 crore

Company's Executive Director Mr. Bhavesh Patel recently shared insights into the company's journey, future goals, and evolving vision. "What began with a small-scale production facility in Idar, has now spanned into multiple large-scale production units, employing over 6000 people. The company has registered the AGL brand across 36 product categories, reinforcing our commitment to diversify into building materials beyond tiles, thereby supporting our aim is to become a Rs. 5,500 crore company by 2030."

AGL has a remarkable presence in the market. The company's strength lies in its pan-India distribution and retail presence. The company currently operates 80 exclusive display centers and has over 277 franchise showrooms across major cities. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The brand enjoys strong visibility in the Western and Southern regions of India and is rapidly expanding its market share in the North and East as well.

The company's brand-building efforts have received a boost with the onboarding of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador and launching "Premium ka Pappa" campaign. "Ranbir Kapoor's widespread appeal and strong screen presence have helped us transition from a push-sales model to a more aspirational pull-sales strategy. We foresee at least a 30% increase in brand-driven demand during his association," Mr. Patel added.

Furthermore, AGL's Bonzer7 brand has onboarded actress Vaani Kapoor for its "Kya Baat Hain" campaign, aiming to resonate with younger audiences and reinforce its market position. These campaigns underscore AGL's commitment to innovation and its strategy to connect with a broader consumer base.

On financial front, the company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 20.24 crore for the financial year ended 31st March 2025. Consolidated Net sales of the company reported growth of 1.8% to Rs. 1558.52 crore in FY25 as against net sales of Rs. 1530.59 crore in FY24. EBITDA for FY25 stood at Rs. 75.72 crore (EBITDA Margin 4.90%) as against EBITDA of Rs. 50.98 crore (EBITDA Margin 3.60%) in FY24. Exports for the FY25 was reported at Rs. 291 crore, rise 19% Y-o-Y as compared to export of Rs. 246 crore in FY24.

About AGL:

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 700 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2025. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1559 crore in FY 2025. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

