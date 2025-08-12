AGL Unveils New Design-Driven Tile Collections at ELEVATE 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 12: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of the top luxury surfaces brands in India, hosted Elevate 2025 at its flagship AGL Display Centre, Dalpur, Himatnagar, Gujarat from 4th to 12th of August "2025 to unveil its latest and expansive tile collections. Inspired by global aesthetics and user-centric design, the new collections are a part of AGL's evolving vision to offer best in class options for new age consumers.

Launch of new tile collections across all categories, focusing on fresh textures, finishes, and contemporary formats. Each collection draws inspiration from various existing aesthetics. The design stories are curated under themes that mirror essence of modern minimalism, bespoke craftsmanship, nature-inspired elements, and architectural elegance, thereby offering a versatile palette for both residential and commercial spaces.

The expansive collection unveiling included the debut of unique collection such as GLIFO, featuring textured tiles inspired by petroglyphs; the VENCROS series that reimagines Travertine stone and Onyx marble; Velar collection that includes Regalith and Decorith series; TRIVERA that offers three distinct surface finishes. Unveiling also included a wide array of design-forward collections such as FIONA, CERENA, GREiGE, Hyusora, VIARO, ALVARO, PRESCiO, RENOVO, NOVATO, ENZO, StonEra and Fresco RIZON. The collections span a full spectrum of applications, including GVT, PGVT, Colour Body, full body tiles available in Matt, Glossy, Smooth, Neutral, Hard and other finishes.

Highlights:

- Company launched its latest design-led tile collections under the theme Elevate 2025

-Collections inspired by modern minimalism, bespoke craftsmanship, and nature-infused aesthetics

- Company's long-term vision is to expand its 360° building materials portfolio

Speaking of the new collection, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, "We are pleased to unveil the new collection at Elevate 2025, AGL has long been pioneer of innovative, elegant and expansive tiles collection in Indian market. Our aim has always been to evolve, create and present best in class options for our ever-growing consumer base. It is a culmination of research, design thinking and a testament of our manufacturing strength. The new tile collections are curated to meet modern lifestyles and global design trends, while keeping Indian sensibilities in mind."

Elevate 2025 showcased an immersive design experience, bringing together architects, designers, customers, distribution partners and trade professionals. The event reinforces company's commitment to combine innovation, design and customer value.

With 14 advanced manufacturing facilities across Gujarat, AGL is equipped to deliver both scale and innovation. The new tile collections are backed by the company's focus on quality, sustainability, and trend-aligned design.

AGL continues to strengthen its identity as a 360° building materials brand, offering an integrated range of tiles, quartz, engineered marble, bathware, and faucets.

About AGL: https://aglasiangranito.com/

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 700 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2025. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1559 crore in FY 2025. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

