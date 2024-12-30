AGL Unveils Presto Collection- A Revolutionary Blend of Style and Efficiency

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 30: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands in the country is excited to announce the new arrival of its latest collection, the Presto Collection. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern interiors, the collection combines aesthetics, functionality, and innovation, setting a new standard for wall and floor tiles.

Highlights of the Presto Collection:

Size: 600x1200mm

600x1200mm Surface: Glossy finish

Glossy finish Thickness: 5mm

5mm Designs: 23 exquisite designs

23 exquisite designs Total SKUs: 57

57 Applications: Ideal for both wall and floor installations

The Concept Behind “Presto”

The term “Presto,” derived from Italian, means “quickly” or “promptly.” It perfectly captures the collection's ethos of efficiency, ease, and sophistication. From fast installations to timeless designs, the Presto Collection is tailored to suit the needs of modern consumers.



Key features of the Presto Collection:

Innovative Aesthetics: Inspired by the elegance of natural marble, the Presto Collection's glossy surface creates a sleek, sophisticated look that enhances the beauty of contemporary interiors. Quick and Easy Installation: The tiles are designed for hassle-free installation, saving valuable time and effort for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. Efficient Manufacturing: Engineered with precision, the collection ensures superior quality while being cost-effective, making it an ideal choice for both premium and budget-conscious projects. Versatility: With 23 distinctive designs across 57 SKUs, the collection offers unparalleled variety to suit diverse tastes and design requirements. Reliable Customer Support: AGL's commitment to prompt and dependable service enhances the overall customer experience, ensuring satisfaction from purchase to installation.

A Solution for Every Space

The Presto Collection is more than just a range of tiles; it's a lifestyle choice that balances form and function. Its modern designs, inspired by natural resources, bring an air of luxury and refinement to any space while maintaining practicality and affordability. Whether for residential or commercial projects, Presto tiles bring a touch of elegance, durability, and practicality. The Presto Collection is available across AGL's extensive network of showrooms and authorized dealers nationwide.

Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, “The Presto Collection represents our dedication to blending innovation with customer-centric solutions. We're proud to offer a product that not only transforms spaces but also aligns with the needs of contemporary living.”



About AGL:

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 400 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1530.6 crore in FY 2024. (For more information, please visit : www.aglasiangranito.com)

