AGM and GVBO Master Meet organised to mark Panchal Youth Organization’s Foundation Day 

​The Panchal Youth Organization will hold a business exhibition of the Vishwakarma community in Gandhinagar in December 2024.

​​​Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 14: The Gujarat unit of Panchal Youth Organization, the leading organisation of the Vishwakarma community, organised its annual general meeting and the Master Meet of Global Vishwakarma Business Organization (GVBO) to mark its foundation day on Thursday.

The Panchal Youth Organization’s Gujarat unit has been actively working for the community’s upliftment and its development in more than 22 districts of the state with 8,500 members for five years. Its activities span education, social service, employment generation, and other causes.

The Panchal Youth Organization undertakes various initiatives such as Vishwakarma Sports Festival, Vishwakarma Ratna Award, and free training classes for competitive exams for the community’s growth, and has also established the Global Vishwakarma Business Organization (GVBO) to facilitate the growth of business within the community and outside.

The Panchal Youth Organization held its annual general meeting on Thursday to mark the milestone of five years of its existence. The Master Meet of the GVBO was also held at Hotel Silver Cloud, Ashram Road, on the occasion. Business persons from GVBO chapters in Ahmedabad and Vadodara and office representatives from various districts and talukas attended the meeting.

The Panchal Youth Organization has decided to establish Vishwakarma Dham, a facility equipped with hostels to accommodate students from the community. Moreover, training classes for technical and non-technical courses and various competitive exams will also be started in the facility going ahead.

Organization’Gujarat unit president Vishal Panchal announced that as a part of the mission to establish Vishwakarma Dham, the organisation will hold the biggest and grandest business exhibition of the community in Gandhinagar in December 2024.

At the meeting, the office bearers and volunteers of the Panchal Youth Organization were honoured on the occasion for their invaluable contribution and selfless service for the betterment of the community and society. It was noted on the occasion that the organisation’s Gujarat unit had worked for the upliftment of the community and strived for the betterment of every section of society through education, social service and employment.

The meeting also discussed the other events and initiatives being planned and undertaken to elevate the community to new heights.

