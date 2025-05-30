Agoda and GSTC Launch Free Digital Training Platform to Empower Hoteliers with Sustainability Skills

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 30: Digital travel platform Agoda, in collaboration with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), has launched the Sustainable Tourism Academy, a free digital training platform designed to equip current and aspiring hoteliers with practical sustainability tools and knowledge. The initiative aims to address the growing demand for sustainable accommodation options from increasingly sustainability-conscious travelers while driving transformation within Asia's hotel industry.

The Sustainable Tourism Academy offers localized and tailored content to tackle the unique sustainability challenges faced by the region. The platform features interactive learning exercises, case studies, assessments, and discussion boards to create an engaging and comprehensive learning experience. Learning modules focus on how to attract sustainability-minded guests and develop sustainability strategies with insights and case studies from hotels across Asia. Available in English, Vietnamese, Malay, Thai, and Indonesian, the platform ensures accessibility for a broad audience of hospitality professionals across Southeast Asia.

The self-paced platform allows participants to complete training modules at their convenience, making it ideal for busy hospitality professionals. Upon successful completion, participants receive a completion certificate jointly issued by GSTC and Agoda, formally recognizing their enhanced sustainability knowledge and skills.

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, shared, "Through the Sustainable Tourism Academy, Agoda and GSTC are equipping hoteliers to drive meaningful change within the industry. Agoda is committed to scaling up this initiative, and by offering this platform free of charge, we're making sustainability education accessible, practical, and impactful for everyone in the Asian hospitality sector, from kitchen staff to general managers."

Randy Durband, Chief Executive Officer at Global Sustainable Tourism Council, added, "By providing free access to practical, localized sustainability training, GSTC and Agoda are empowering hoteliers to take meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to making sustainability not just an aspiration, but a standard practice across the region."

The training content is built around the GSTC Standard, the global standard for sustainability in travel and tourism. It covers key areas such as sustainable management, socioeconomic impacts, cultural impacts, and environmental impacts. Developed by Agoda's Sustainability Team and GSTC and its trainers, including CB Ramkumar (Vice Chair, GSTC), Mochamad Nalendra (CEO, Wise Steps Consulting), and Catherine Germier-Hamel (CEO, Destination Mekong), the content combines diverse expertise and real-world insights from leaders in the field.

The platform was officially launched on Friday, 30 May, at an event in Bangkok, Thailand, which brought together over a hundred Southeast Asian hospitality professionals for in-depth conversations on emerging trends and challenges in sustainable tourism. The Sustainable Tourism Academy is free of charge and accessible to everyone, underscoring Agoda and GSTC's commitment to fostering a more sustainable future for all in travel.

To explore the platform, visit sustainabletourismacademy.org.

