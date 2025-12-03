Agoda CEO: "The travel landscape is transforming at an unprecedented pace - and Asia is at the forefront of emerging trends"

PRNewswire

Singapore, December 3: Digital travel platform Agoda has released its 2026 Travel Outlook Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the travel industry's evolving landscape in Asia. The report highlights key trends and insights that are set to influence travel in the coming year, emphasizing the further removal of friction in tourism and the transformative role of technology in enhancing travel experiences.

Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer, Agoda, shared, "The travel landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and Asia is at the forefront of emerging trends. Our research finds that this is fueled by emerging markets, new destinations, tech innovations, streamlined visa processes, expanded flight routes, improved tourism infrastructure, and more. With so many moving parts, 2026 feels like the beginning of a new era in travel."

Based on survey and industry insights, the report identifies key insights poised to shape the travel industry in 2026. Efforts to reduce friction in travel are evident across Asia, in air travel infrastructure, visa policies, and digital finance, paving the way for increased intra-regional and international tourism. Airlines in Asia Pacific are scheduled to take delivery of an estimated 615 new aircraft in 2026. Additionally, AI innovation is driving the convergence of travel services, with travelers increasingly expecting the technology to provide travel inspiration and enhance the booking process.

Respondents in Agoda's survey stated that price remains a crucial factor for travelers when selecting accommodation, with savvy consumers seeking great deals that enable them to enjoy more experiences and visit more destinations. Secondary destinations continue to gain popularity as travelers look for authentic and immersive cultural experiences. Experiential travel, including concerts and food trips, is becoming mainstream, with travelers prioritizing memorable experiences over simply visiting destinations.

According to the report, embracing technological advancements and remaining agile in the face of change will be crucial as the travel industry looks ahead to 2026. By understanding and anticipating the evolving needs of travelers, industry stakeholders can unlock new avenues for growth and deliver exceptional experiences.

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities available, Agoda offers travel options for any type of traveler. For more information, visit Agoda's website and discover the best deals on the Agoda mobile app. The 2026 Travel Outlook Report by Agoda can be downloaded via https://ago-da.co/2026-report.

