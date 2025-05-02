Agoda Hosts Spectacular Sale to Celebrate 20 Years of Travel

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 2: Digital travel platform Agoda is celebrating its 20th birthday on May 19, marking two decades of helping travelers see the world for less. To highlight the occasion, Agoda will run one of its biggest sales campaigns with global discounts of up to 60% between 7-20 May and reaching up to 70% on May 21st.

The milestone event turns a spotlight on Agoda's journey in transforming the travel space by helping millions of global travelers to see the world for less. The sale provides customers with a chance to book dream trips at lower prices while marking Agoda's two decades of pioneering travel innovations.

Although the company began life as a small startup in Phuket, Thailand in 2002, Agoda was officially founded by Michael Kenny and Rob Rosenstein in Singapore in 2005. Agoda was then acquired by Booking Holdings (then Priceline) in 2007.

Headquartered in Singapore, over the years Agoda has evolved into one of the world's fastest-growing online travel platforms and a leading tech employer in Southeast Asia, now employing over 7,000 staff in 27 markets.

Over the past two decades, Agoda has grown its reputation as a preferred travel marketplace with great value deals on a global network of over 5 million properties and 130,000 flight routes in more than 200 markets with 87 million app downloads annually according to Data.ai.

Agoda continues to deliver on its customer promise by investing in world-class technology and using data-driven insights to give its users a personalized experience. Operating in 39 languages and supported by over 100 distinct payment methods, Agoda empowers travelers to book with flexibility and ease across diverse locales

"As Agoda marks 20 years of helping our customers see the world for less, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than by hosting a sale packed with even more great deals," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda. "Over the years, we've always focused on helping our customers enjoy memorable travel experiences by making them easier to book as well as more affordable. We're continuing to invest in new technologies on our platform to ensure we are well placed to do the same thing for the next 20 years and beyond. This is not just about us of course, we're also celebrating Agoda's decades-long partnerships with hotels, airlines, and activity providers across the region. We're very aware and grateful that we work with some of the best partners in the world in order to deliver so many unforgettable experiences for our customers."

