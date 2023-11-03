Agoda launches first-ever TV ad in India starring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Digital travel platform Agoda launched its first-ever television advertisement in India today. The video is part of Agoda's 'See The World For Less' campaign and stars multi-talented Bollywood sensation Ayushmann Khurrana. The National Award-winning actor is also Agoda's newest brand ambassador in India.

In a fun and charming video, Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen exchanging fridge magnets with his next-door neighbour from the many destinations he visited thanks to Agoda's affordable prices. Agoda's first-ever TV ad in India will not only run country-wide on television, but also on various digital channels.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has consistently delivered cinematic brilliance and is currently celebrating the success of his latest hit Dream Girl 2, is excited to be part of this groundbreaking campaign. He stated, "Agoda's 'See The World For Less' campaign represents an excellent opportunity for every travel enthusiast to explore the world's beauty without compromising their budget. It is my pleasure to be a part of this campaign and help Indian travellers embark on memorable and affordable journeys, and perhaps even start a fridge magnet collection themselves."

Krishna Rathi, Country Director of India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark moment: "The launch of Agoda's first-ever TV ad in India signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional and affordable travel experiences to Indian travellers. Ayushmann delivers a stellar performance." Earlier Rathi noted that the Bollywood star's genuine persona, versatility, and zeal to always deliver the best are perfectly aligned with what the Agoda brand aspires to be for Indian travellers.

Agoda has been active in India since 2008 and connects both Indian travellers and international tourists with over 3.9 million holiday properties globally.

Link to the Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gl6i7ERTT6Q

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 3.9M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,700 staff in 31 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

