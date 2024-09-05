Agoda Partners with Sands China to Boost Tourism

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 5: Digital travel platform Agoda and Sands China Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly promote Macao as a prime destination for both leisure and business travelers. The agreement aims to elevate Macao's status as a premium destination by showcasing its iconic UNESCO World Heritage sites, diverse attractions, and stunning landmarks.

The partnership also involves launching joint marketing campaigns and creating customized products to attract high-value international guests. Both organizations will continue to explore additional ways to combine their strengths to draw more visitors to Macao, making it an even more attractive destination for diverse travelers.

As the largest integrated resorts operator and the market leader, Sands China operates five integrated resorts in Macao including the unique European-themed resort city on the Cotai Strip. The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao, and Four Seasons Macao are all interconnected, offering an array of world-class facilities including 10 international hotel brands, 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, over 150 dining options, over 150,000 sqm of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions space, around 850 stores featuring world-renowned brands and six entertainment venues including the 15,000-seat Cotai Arena and the 6,000-seat The Londoner Arena.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda, said, "At Agoda, our goal is to simplify travel booking and enhance convenience for our users. With just a click of a button, travelers can access everything they need from accommodations and flights; to food and beverage options; and activities. We are excited that, through this partnership, we can provide visitors to Sands China's properties the opportunity to experience the unique attractions of Macao and see the world for less."

Kris Kaminsky, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, Sands China Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to have cemented this meaningful agreement with Agoda. As a leader in our industry, we believe with this partnership with Agoda we can make a positive impact on Macao's tourism economy and further demonstrate Sands China's commitment to supporting the various tourism initiatives and increasing diversification of visitor source markets."

Through its broad array of services, including its global network of accommodation, flights, and activities, Agoda continues to deliver cost-effective travel solutions to customers worldwide. The collaboration with Sands China is a testament to Agoda's commitment to enhancing travel experiences and supporting tourism development in diverse markets.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor