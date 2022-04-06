AgreeYa earns two accolades at 30th World HRD Congress and Awards

, a leader in software, solutions and services, was honored with two awards at the 30th World HRD Congress and Awards event in Taj Lands End, Mumbai, India.

The recognition as 'Dream Company to Work For' and for its 'Talent Management' achievements underscores AgreeYa's longstanding commitment to its employees and their ongoing success.

"We are honored to be recognized by the World HRD Congress for our continued efforts to create a culture of support and growth opportunities for our 2,000+ AgreeYans," said Ajay Kaul, managing partner at AgreeYa Solutions. "Growing a team of dedicated and talented staff is critical to ensuring our products and solutions exceed our customers' expectations."

The 'Dream Company to Work For' award recognizes compes that create an atmosphere that allows employees to participate in mengful work, among a supportive team and provide opportunities to grow and advance. AgreeYa's mantra that a 'successful business needs happy and healthy employees' guides the orgzation and enables employees to enjoy a balanced working environment. At AgreeYa, employees are more than a number - they are family. AgreeYa's commitment to its employees has allowed it to continue to attract top talent, growing 32% in the last year.

"At AgreeYa, we believe that human capital is our biggest asset," said Krista Sheldon, AgreeYa's U.S. vice president, human resources and administration. "We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a company culture that retains top talent and creates a space that empowers our employees to do their best work."

AgreeYa was also recognized for its commitment to talent management, including identifying and nurturing employee skills for long-term growth. AgreeYa's talent management program plays a critical role in improving operational efficiency and the customer experience. AgreeYans can participate in various programs that allow them to grow skills needed to succeed in their role and further support the orgzation in maintaining a competitive edge amid a volatile talent market and remain progressive.

"Investing in our company culture and our employee's well-being has been a longstanding value of AgreeYa," stated Sangita Srivastava, director of human resources in India. "We take immense pride in our '' value system, which is driven by our respect for our employees, customers and partners and is built on the pillars of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence."

To learn more about opportunities at AgreeYa Solutions, visit: .

AgreeYa Solutions is a leading global provider of software, solutions and services to small, medium and global Fortune 100 orgzations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa has over 2,000 professionals helping clients across the U.S., India, EMEA and Mexico. Leveraging a technology-enabled, consultative approach and diverse talent, AgreeYa offers modern workplace, smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility and talent management solutions to deliver digital transformation to its clients. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition including certifications like Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider; AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, SEI CMMI and ISO 9001:2015; and awards including 'Dream Company to Work For' and 'Best Employer Brand'. Discover more at and follow AgreeYa on , and .

