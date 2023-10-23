AgreeYa Solutions receives dual awards recognizing excellence in DEI and HR practices

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23: AgreeYa Solutions, a global software, solutions and services leader, proudly announces its receipt of two prestigious awards, acknowledging its unwavering dedication to human resource management and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The company has been honored with the 'Champion of DEI Award' from the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and the 'Top Organization with Innovative HR Practices Award' from the 22nd edition of the Asia Pacific HRM Congress.

NASSCOM's 'Recognizing DEI Champions' initiative recognizes companies that have demonstrated advanced DEI maturity, with the aim of helping organizations across the technology and other sectors establish inclusive cultures that drive competitive advantages.

The 'Top Organizations with Innovative HR Practice' award, presented at the Asia Pacific HRM Congress, is renowned for its discerning evaluation of organizations excelling in human resource management.

"These awards affirm AgreeYa's steadfast commitment to promoting HR best practices as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion both within our organization and in the broader community," stated Ajay Kaul, Managing Partner at AgreeYa Solutions. "It is a true honor to receive awards that recognize our ongoing dedication to creating a workplace where every individual is valued, respected and empowered."

For AgreeYa, DEI is not merely a buzzword; it is deeply ingrained in its corporate culture. The company boasts a diverse workforce spanning various ages, genders, ethnicities and educational backgrounds. Its DEI initiatives extend beyond the organization, encompassing partnerships with diverse vendors and initiatives focused on advancing customer DEI objectives through targeted hiring programs and collaborative partnerships.

AgreeYa has also meticulously developed a comprehensive DEI framework that includes raising awareness, identifying and addressing potential barriers, crafting inclusive policies and expanding its networks and referral sources to foster a more diverse and equitable environment. Its commitment to DEI has garnered a host of additional recognitions, including recent accolades from the Sacramento Business Journal and CEO Insights Magazine, naming it one of the 'Top 10 Best Companies to Work for in 2023'.

"AgreeYa has been at the forefront of championing DEI practices since our establishment in 1999. We aspire to serve as a guiding light for other enterprises, showcasing the path towards a more inclusive and equitable society," added Kaul.

In addition to recognition of its DEI efforts, the 'Top Organization with Innovative HR Practices Award' highlights AgreeYa's unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace that prioritizes employee well-being, fuels innovation, and fulfills its social responsibilities.

The company's success is rooted in clear business strategies and well-defined goals that create a shared vision for the team's success. This approach nurtures a culture of respect, career growth, deep engagement, and workplace enjoyment. Key initiatives such as fast-track career progression and the AgreeYa Innovation Lab (iLab) foster innovation and empower employees to think creatively.

The company also encourages team participation in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, making a positive impact on education, healthcare and social well-being. A robust rewards program motivates and recognizes top talent through individual and team awards, fostering healthy competition.

Together, these recognitions underscore AgreeYa's dedication to excellence, enhancing the overall employee experience and driving the company's success.

To learn more, please visit www.agreeya.com.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS:

AgreeYa Solutions is a leading global provider of software, solutions and services to small, medium and global Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa has over 2,200 professionals helping clients across the U.S., India, EMEA and Mexico. Leveraging a technology-enabled, consultative approach and diverse talent, AgreeYa offers modern workplace, smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility and talent management solutions to deliver digital transformation to its clients. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition including certifications like Microsoft Solutions Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider; AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, SEI CMMI and ISO 9001:2015; and awards including 'Dream Company to Work For' and 'Best Employer Brand'. Discover more at www.agreeya.com and follow AgreeYa on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor