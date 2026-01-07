Agri-waste a valuable national resource, bio-bitumen transformative step towards Viksit Bharat 2047: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday highlighted how the agricultural waste can be converted into a valuable national resource, and noted that bio-bitumen is a "transformative step" towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

While speaking at CSIR's Technology Transfer Ceremony titled "From Farm Residue to Road: Bio-Bitumen via Pyrolysis," Minister Gadkari said, "Today marks a historic milestone in India's road infrastructure, as the nation becomes the first in the world to commercially produce bio-bitumen.

He congratulated CSIR and its dedicated scientists, and thanked Union Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of India, Jitendra Singh, for his constant support in achieving this pioneering breakthrough.

"By utilising agro-waste, bio-bitumen reduces pollution caused by crop burning and strengthens the circular economy. With 15% blending, India can save nearly Rs 4,500 crore in foreign exchange and substantially reduce its dependence on imported crude oil," the minister said.

Gadkari further stated that this innovation will empower farmers, generate rural livelihoods, and boost the rural economy.

"Bio-bitumen truly reflects the Modi Government's commitment to sustainable development, self-reliance, and environmentally responsible growth, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future," he said.

Speaking about India's growth, the Minister said it is important to increase overall exports, which our government is actively focused on.

He highlighted the need for research focused on specific areas and said the research should also be conducted based on the availability of raw materials.

Bio-bitumen is a bio-based binder produced from renewable resources such as vegetable oils, agricultural residues (crop stubble), algae, lignin derived from wood, and even animal manure.

Conventional bitumen, by contrast, is mainly obtained from the distillation of crude oil. During the refining process, lighter fractions such as gasoline and diesel are separated, leaving the heavier bitumen. It can also be found naturally in deposits such as oil sands.

Recently, on X post, Nitin Gadkari shared a video of himself and Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, taking a short drive in a new hydrogen-powered car. Minister Joshi could be seen driving the vehicle, with Minister Gadkari on the front passenger seat.

Hydrogen will play a crucial role in India's energy transition, and I encourage citizens to embrace such green innovations as we move towards a net-zero future, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor