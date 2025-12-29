Agricultural economy will be strengthened in Rajasthan: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 29 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the State Government is continuously working to strengthen Rajasthan’s agricultural economy and enhance agricultural productivity.

He stated that the government’s goal is to enable farmers to adopt smart farming through modern technologies and position the state as a leader in agricultural exports. With this vision, the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet–2026 (GRAM) will be organised in the state next year.

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete all preparations to ensure the successful organisation of the meeting. Sharma was reviewing the preparations for the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet-2026 at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday.

He said that the objective of the event is to set new benchmarks in the agriculture sector through innovation and modern technology, while also promoting investment. He added that farmers of the state would benefit from the experiences and expertise of farmers and specialists arriving from India and abroad.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed that all concerned departments—including Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Cooperation, and Irrigation—should work in close coordination for the effective implementation of the event.

A departmental cluster should be formed for this purpose, and the preparations should be reviewed at the Secretary level. He also directed that farmers who have performed exceptionally well in the agriculture sector should be honoured at the event.

Emphasising that farmers’ needs must be given top priority in every activity, he said experts, scientists, and technical specialists using advanced practices in agriculture, water management, and crop diversification from India and abroad should be invited.

The Chief Minister said that the state-level event is proposed to be a three-day programme, with participation of more than 50,000 farmers. He said the meet would provide an international platform to showcase Rajasthan’s agricultural potential. It would also promote research, innovation, entrepreneurship, agricultural processing, and marketing in the sector.

He directed officials to ensure wide publicity of the event so that farmers at the grassroots level are informed about the programme and related schemes.

It was informed in the meeting that the Agritech Meet will feature exhibitions related to agriculture and animal husbandry, B2G and B2B meetings, farmer–scientist interactions, buyer–seller meetings, along with various technical sessions and workshops.

Through these platforms, farmers and agri-entrepreneurs from India and abroad will share their experiences related to smart farming, marketing, and processing. Discussions will cover advanced agricultural technologies, drone technology, modern farm machinery, water management in agriculture, and agricultural exports.

The meeting also included discussions on the utilisation of 500-metric-ton capacity warehouses constructed under the world’s largest grain storage scheme in the cooperative sector. Senior officials from the concerned departments were present during the meeting.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor