Agriculture, education, healthcare, entertainment among sectors to benefit from AI: Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has said that the birth of AI is perhaps the most transformative event in the evolution of the human race and has opened opportunities to address several complex problems facing mankind.

In his speech at the company's 47th AGM on Thursday, Ambani said he believes the true power of AI lies in making it accessible to everyone, everywhere.

"With Jio's AI Everywhere For Everyone vision, we are committed to democratising AI, offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at the most affordable prices," he said.

"To achieve this, we are laying the groundwork for a truly national AI infrastructure. We plan to establish gigawattscale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance's green energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and a greener future," he added.

He also announced Jio Brain which will have a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms by leveraging AI and this will accelerate the AI adoption to various services of Jio.

The company is working on making Jio Brain help other operating companies fast-track their AI journey and also offer it to other companies. "I anticipate that by perfecting Jio Brain within Reliance, we will create a powerful AI service platform that we can offer to other enterprises as well," Ambani said.

He said that in the retail sector, AI can help optimise inventory management, reduce waste and ensure that the right products are always available at the right time.

"In healthcare, AI can assist doctors in diagnosing diseases more accurately and faster than ever before, potentially saving countless lives. In entertainment, AI can create personalised experiences for users, making content more engaging and relevant. In agriculture, AI can analyse vast amounts of data from various sources such as weather patterns, soil health, and crop growth and provide farmers with actionable insights to increase farm productivity and income," he said.

The RIL Chairman said that in the education sector, AI can offer personalised learning experiences, helping students learn at their own pace and in their own style, regardless of their location or background.

He said AI should not be a luxury reserved for a select few and AI services must be accessible on all devices.

"This requires a delivery model where AI services and the data processed by AI are both hosted in the cloud, allowing every user to access their data and AI services from anywhere, on any device, over low-latency broadband networks. This is the only way to ensure that everyone, irrespective of their socioeconomic background, will benefit from AI. We call this concept Connected Intelligence," he said.

"As a first step to Connected Intelligence, every user needs ample and affordable data storage capacity in the cloud, with the highest levels of privacy and security. With data safely stored in the cloud, AI can deliver intelligent, personalised services over the network," he added.

Ambani said RIL also plans to create multiple AI inference facilities across its captive locations throughout the country, which be scaled up to support the growing demand.

"In parallel, we will partner with leading global technology companies and innovators to bring the most advanced AI models and solutions and tools to India. By leveraging our expertise in infrastructure, networking, operations, software, and data and by collaborating with our global partners, our goal is to create the world's lowest AI inferencing cost, right here in India. This will make AI applications in India more affordable than anywhere else, making AI accessible to all."

