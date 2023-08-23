AgriTech India 2023 to be hosted at BIEC Bangalore from 25th August

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 23: AgriTech India 2023, the premier annual exhibition of agricultural technologies, is set to take place in Bangalore, offering a dynamic platform for suppliers of, farm machinery, equipment, agriculture drones, seeds, agro chemical, greenhouse & hydroponics, equipment. The event, scheduled for 25-27 August at BIEC Bangalore will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to explore the transformative power of integrated technologies in revolutionizing the agricultural sector.

According to organizer, “The future of agriculture is not in a single technology; it is in the integration of various technologies,"

AgriTech India 2023 aims to showcase the vital role of collaboration and integration within the agricultural technology landscape. Under this guiding principle, emphasizing the need to combine diverse technologies to propel farming practices forward, AgriTech India invites all connected to the agri, animal farming, dairying, poultry farming & horticulture, greenhouse production, hydroponics, water management, irrigation and fertigation companies, agri processing and value addition machines suppliers.

"We strongly encourage suppliers to seize this opportunity to position themselves as leaders in the agricultural technology sector," said S Jafar N, Chief Coordinator. "AgriTech India 2023 is an unparalleled platform to not only showcase products but also contribute to the growth and advancement of the industry."

The concurrent events includes DairyTech India, GrainTech India, India Foodex 2023 and Poultry & Livestock Expo 2023 where hundreds of exhibitors from over 20 countries will be going to showcase their innovative solutions. 'In these segment, the major attraction would be the display of UK Pavilion where, globally renowned brand like Storth Ltd., Randox Food Diagnostics, Wootzano Ltd., InQube Innoventures Ltd., Haygrove Growing Systems are launching their latest solutions' informed Naqvi.

To add value, several concurrent seminar, workshop and knowledge sessions have been planned to attract senior executives from the industry. Karnataka State Rice Millers Association's Annual General Meeting will be going to held at the venue followed by a 'National Seminar on Innovations in Rice & Grain milling industry', Karnataka Poultry Farmers & Breeders Association is going to organise a 'Knowledge Session on Future Trends in Indian Poultry Sector' and ' Visualising Future of Poultry Health - Perception v/s Reality'. Another important session scheduled for this event is the meeting of 'Growers Flower Council of India' to discuss the challenges among Floriculture & Horticulture growers, non availability of proper marketing infrastructure, high cost of all inputs, transportation charges, lack of Government support and financial assistance schemes etc. National Dairy Research Institute, Bangalore along with other trade bodies are also associated with the event and organising a Special session for Dair farmers and facilitate the interface between the animal farming equipment companies, industry and dairy farmers.

'We have invited the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with other ministers and officers to inaugurate this event and share the newly elected Government's vision on agriculture, horticulture, dairy farming and poultry farming segments' said Naqvi.

