Ahead of Pro Kabbadi 2023, Actress Nitu Chandra becomes the brand ambassador of Patna Pirates

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 1: In a significant development for the world of both sports and entertainment, the renowned actress Nitu Chandra has taken up the prestigious role of brand ambassador for the illustrious Pro Kabaddi team, the Patna Pirates.

Speaking on this exciting venture, Nitu Chandra said, "Sports has been an integral part of my life from a very young age, and Patna holds a special place in my heart as my hometown. Joining hands with the Patna Pirates is a dream come true. It couldn't be a more fitting way to celebrate talent, hard work, and unwavering dedication. The Patna Pirates have consistently demonstrated prowess and resilience in the Pro Kabaddi League. I am thrilled to join this incredible journey as their brand ambassador."

The Patna Pirates, through their remarkable journey in the Pro Kabaddi League, have carved a niche for themselves as a formidable force in the sport. With a stellar team of athletes and a passionate fan base, they have achieved remarkable success, clinching the PKL championship three times. Nitu Chandra's association with the team adds a touch of stardom and an element of glamour to an already vibrant franchise.

The Pro Kabaddi League, known for its thrilling matches and competitive spirit, is set to commence its tenth season. With Nitu Chandra as the brand ambassador, the Patna Pirates are poised to embark on this journey with renewed vigour and enthusiasm. This season promises to be an exciting spectacle where skill, strategy, and sheer determination will once again take centre stage.

As the countdown to the tenth season of PKL begins, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the electrifying Kabaddi action that the league is known for. With Nitu Chandra's association with the Patna Pirates, this season is expected to create history in the arena and the hearts of millions of fans who passionately follow the sport and its remarkable journey.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor