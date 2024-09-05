Ahead of Teachers' Day, author Chet Kamal Parkash honours and pays gratitude to his teachers by going down the memory lane

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Teachers are the foundation of a strong nation. To teach is to change a life forever. On this Teachers' Day, author shares his thoughts, stint, and the values that an individual can attain from their teachers

He acknowledges that teachers imbibe significant values in students' lives and it helps them to become a great human being in life. He believes that thoughts and lessons learnt from teachers make lasting impact on people throughout their lives. Their influence extends beyond the classroom teachings and thus it helps in shaping the future of our communities and nations.

The learnings from our teachers guide us throughout our lives. They not only impart education and knowledge but also inspire us to keep learning, questioning, growing, and achieving great values.

In this ever changing learning dynamics, we need to recognize the challenges that teachers face. Innovation in education is essential and the teachers are at the forefront of this transformation, integration of new methods of teachings, and to adapt to technologies to enhance learning experience. From managing diverse classrooms to adapting to new technologies, teachers come across numerous hurdles. It's crucial that we support them in this transformation and with the resources they need.

Education is a collective responsibility. While teachers play a pivotal role, parents, communities, and policymakers must also help in this transformation and contribute in their efforts. One should never forget the selfless services teachers provided to our children in the time of pandemics for continuous education. Teachers are the architects of society.

As we all have our own way to honour and acknowledge our teachers on this special day, he pays gratitude to his mother who has been a teacher. His sisters are also the renowned teachers and for the same he feels proud for them being in such a noble profession. He recalls stint of his childhood about her mother teaching him school subjects up to matriculation and his father teaching him mathematics. His father is a retired bank manager from State Bank of India (SBI).

On this day he takes this opportunity to remember, honour and acknowledge his school teachers Queen Afroza who taught him mathematics and Bashir Khan who taught Biology, Botany, and Zoology. The other teacher he vividly remembers is Altaf Khan who taught him mathematics in tuitions.

He is greatly moved by the work of News Anchor & Journalist Richa Anirudh for her love for environment and her remarkable work of teaching underprivileged children under the makeshift pavement school named Jamghat Pathshala.

On this special day, let's acknowledge the profound impact that teachers leave on students' lives. Let's reaffirm our commitment to supporting teachers and ensuring quality education for all. Happy Teachers' Day.

