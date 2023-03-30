Ahimsa Run will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 2, Kiren Rijiju will flag off Stadium

New Delhi [India], March 30 (/ATK): JITO(JAIN INTERNATIONALTRADEORGSATION), is a unique, multi-stakeholder community of visionary Jain.

Industrialists, Businessmen & Professionals who share a commitment to shaping the future of the community and society at large.

JITO pan India is orgsing Ahimsa Run on 2nd April 2023 in 55+ cities in India, with 110000+ participants & in 22 countries, all running at the same time, same day to promote AHIMSA. They have officially been recognised & registered in The Guinness Book Of World Record

In New Delhi NCR itself, more than 15000+ participants will be running at 5 different arenas.

The run will include three established categories- 10 km and 5 km timed runs, and a 3 km fun run for amateurs, families, and children. It will be open to people of all ages, gender, and communities. This is the largest such run for peace and non-violence, being orgsed on the eve of the birth anniversary of Bhagawan Mahaveer, with a moto of 'Live and Let Live'.

JITO NEW DELHI Chapter will host Ahimsa Run from JAWAHAR LAL NEHRU STADIUM at 6 AM on 2nd April 2023 and is expected to have a footfall of more than 5000 people.

The Marathon will be flagged off by Kiren Rijuju, Minister for Law & Justice & Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma Member Of Parliament.

By promoting non-violence through this event, JITO hopes to inspire individuals and communities to embrace peaceful and non-harmful ways of living. The Ahimsa Marathon represents a powerful statement in the pursuit of a better world, one that prioritizes compassion and kindness towards all beings.

