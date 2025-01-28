Ahmedabad-based Bootstrapped Proptech Startup RoomPe Achieves 1 Million USD ARR

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 28: Ahmedabad-based startup RoomPe has achieved a big milestone by reaching an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of 1 million USD. RoomPe is one of the few startups in India focusing on hostel and student accommodation management for universities through a B2B model. The company currently manages hostels with more than 300 beds.

RoomPe's co-founder Deval Patel shared, "Our goal is to let universities and academicians focus on studies and student activities, while we take care of all the daily hostel management work, from room allocation to check-out and everything in between."

Right now, RoomPe is actively working in Western India and is managing hostel operations in over five campuses. The company plans to expand to more cities in Gujarat, including Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Bhavnagar.

Satya Mehta, co-founder of RoomPe and a well-known name in the startup and student community, said, "We take care of everything - food, laundry, housekeeping, security, staff, and even hostel management technology with our app. Our services help universities attract more students to hostels every year."

The founders believe that outsourcing hostel management makes it easier for universities to start residential programs, attract students from other states and countries, and even expand their campuses.

RoomPe is also planning to offer its services to residential schools and corporate accommodations in the near future.

Despite the challenges during the COVID-19 years, RoomPe has remained profitable without raising any external investment. The startup plans to continue its growth in a sustainable and self-funded way.

With a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, RoomPe is changing the way hostel and accommodation management works in India.

