Ahmedabad Celebrates New Retail Destination and Marks Anniversary in Style

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24: Ahmedabad was in for a delicious surprise as Palladium Ahmedabad celebrated a dual milestone: the grand opening of their much-anticipated Zara store and the mall's one-year anniversary. Palladium Ahmedabad in the last year has grown to be a structure that has managed to change the landscape of Ahmedabad's retail space, and the celebration on February 22 was a testament to this achievement.

The festivities kicked off with a spectacular cake-cutting ceremony featuring a 250-kg artisan cake, moulded in the shape of the iconic mall itself! This impressive feat was led by the Phoenix Palladium Ahmedabad team and BSafal Group.

But that's not it! Adding elegance and glamour to the event were prominent members of society like Heena Somani, Suneeta Somani, Vandana Khurana, Sahiba Arora, Kimi Singh, Dharmika, and Shalin Thakkar. Beyond the celebrity factor, their presence created ample excitement and anticipation for the event on the occasion.

Zara in town!

And the hype was worth it! The celebration highlighted a significant achievement for Ahmedabad's fashion scene. The arrival of Zara, alongside other major fashion labels catapults Palladium Ahmedabad's position as a fashion destination in the city. This furthers Phoenix Group's ambition to cater to the evolving aspirations of Ahmedabad’s fashion-conscious residents, bringing them a wider range of international brands and experiences.

BRANDS NOW OPEN AT PALLADIUM AHMEDABAD

ZARA

Kate Spade

BOSS

Charles & Tyrwhitt

Michael Kors

Coach

TUMI

Brooks Brothers

The event also witnessed live international music fill the air, setting the perfect mood for a shopping spree. DJ Dual Drama spun electrifying beats, keeping the energy high throughout the festivities. Caffe Allora tantalized taste buds with a delectable selection of food and beverages.

.

A fitting metaphor

The 250-kg cake was a perfect attraction for the event. Crafted with meticulous detail, it represented the sweet success that Palladium Ahmedabad has received in the past year. It was a promise of future achievements and a promise of a thriving future for Ahmedabad's fashion scene. With Zara and other renowned brands on the scene, Palladium Ahmedabad is now the one-stop destination for discerning shoppers. They are now in the company of a curated selection of international fashion, premium experiences, and a growing community space.

Sarah Jain a fashion enthusiast had rave reviews. She said, “Palladium’s anniversary celebration was absolutely fantastic! The live music created such a lively atmosphere, and DJ Dual Drama kept the energy going all night. The food at Caffe Allora was delicious, and the shopping offers were amazing. It was a truly memorable evening.” Meanwhile Jamshed, a father of two had a wonderful time with his family. He added, “The live music was perfect for both the adults and the kids, and the DJ kept us all dancing. We loved exploring the different stores and taking advantage of the special offers. My kids loved spinning the prize wheel, and my wife and I will definitely be back for more events in the future.”

10 Days of Offers and Excitement!

Palladium's 1st Anniversary comes with a plethora of offers as well! From 22nd February to 2nd March, shoppers can indulge in exclusive discounts, exciting gifts, and delightful experiences that will leave them smiling.

Shoppers can avail:

10 Days x 10 Gifts: Every day, shop for ₹10,000/- or more and enter their name for a chance to win fabulous gifts.

Luxury Awaits: Spend ₹2,00,000/- or more and be among the 5 lucky winners to receive a stunning Zoya Amulet Pendant.

Unwind in Style: Shop for ₹50,000/- or more to guarantee a luxurious staycation at either the renowned St. Regis or the chic Glade One. Escape the everyday and pamper oneself!

Spin to Win: Take attractive chances on the CAI offer wheel and win exciting prizes from renowned brands. It’s a chance to grab something unexpected!

Bonus Shopping Treat: Enjoy a flat discount of ₹2,500/- on The Collective purchases. Stock up at an unbeatable price!

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and head to Palladium Ahmedabad from 22nd February to 2nd March and experience the joy of shopping, winning, and celebrating.

Heralding a New Era

This celebration is the declaration of a new era, not just a cake-cutting ceremony. It marks a new chapter for Palladium Ahmedabad, one that is bound to elevate the city's fashion landscape and cater to the modern needs of Amdavadi residents. As Palladium Ahmedabad continues to grow its retail roster, Ahmedabad can now expect a future filled with style, sophistication, and luxury!

