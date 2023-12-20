Ahmedabad Goes Green: 1000+ Green Homes Delivered By Shivalik Group

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 20: Shivalik Group, a leader in sustainable real estate, has reached a significant milestone by delivering more than 1000 green homes, marking a new era in eco-friendly living. This achievement reflects the group's commitment to environmental responsibility and innovative development.

Shivalik Group's Green Endeavors:

The group's focus on sustainability is showcased in five major projects: Shivalik Parkview 2, Shivalik Edge, Shivalik Platinum, Shivalik Greenview and Shivalik Enclave.

These IGBC-certified projects, located in prime areas of Ahmedabad, blend green living with modern amenities, fulfilling the aspirations of environmentally conscious homebuyers.

The Importance of Green Homes in Urban Spaces:

In urban landscapes like Ahmedabad, green homes are essential for mitigating environmental impacts. Shivalik Group's initiatives in building green homes contribute to reducing air pollution, conserving water, and improving overall quality of life by addressing the urgent need for sustainable urban development.

Features and Amenities of Shivalik's Green Homes:

These homes have advanced features like solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and wastewater treatment, emphasizing energy efficiency and reduced environmental footprint. The design prioritizes natural light and ventilation, enhancing living comfort. The projects also offer landscaped gardens, play areas for children, and well-equipped clubhouses, ensuring a balanced lifestyle.

Shivalik Group's Impact on Community and Environment:

The accomplishment of Shivalik Group in delivering 1000 green homes goes beyond the realms of real estate development; it is a testament to their dedication to fostering a sustainable community in Ahmedabad. These green homes are not just structures but represent a growing community conscious of its environmental footprint.

By integrating eco-friendly practices in its projects, Shivalik Group is setting a benchmark in the industry, inspiring others to follow suit. This commitment to sustainable living is a beacon of hope, symbolizing a future where development and nature coexist harmoniously, enriching the lives of residents and the environment alike.

Shivalik Group's Legacy and Future Vision:

With a 25-year presence in the real estate sector and over 8,000 units delivered across 75 projects, Shivalik Group has established a reputation for trust and quality. The group plans to continue its green journey by delivering an additional 500 homes by mid-2024, further contributing to Ahmedabad's sustainable development.

The completion of 1000 green homes by Shivalik Group is not just a corporate milestone; it's a step towards a greener, more sustainable future for Gujarat. For those seeking an eco-friendly lifestyle, Shivalik Group offers a perfect blend of sustainability and modern living.

https://www.shivalikgroup.com/

