Ahmedabad IT company, Code and core gifts ₹100000 to an employee for his loyalty: Here's why

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 10: In an unusual move in India's IT sector, Ahmedabad-based Code and Core has awarded a bonus of ₹1,00,000 and a special medal of honor to one of its longest-serving employees, Krunal Chaudhari, for completing 8 years with the company.

The gesture has drawn attention across the industry, where long-term loyalty is increasingly rare. Director Mayur Soni called the recognition a "small token of gratitude," saying, "Krunal is one of the strongest pillars and his journey is a true reflection of our culture, commitment, care, and growth together."

Krunal joined the firm in 2017 as a fresher Frontend developer when Code and Core had only three employees. Today, the company has expanded to 48 staff members, delivered more than 1,300 projects in 25+ countries. After New Jersey, the company recently opened two new offices in Ranip area of Ahmedabad, India, underscoring its growth trajectory.

A Culture of Care and Balance at Code and Core

Mayur strongly believes that employees are as important as our clients. This belief shapes Code and Core's culture and benefits:

* 5 lac of family insurance

* 35 lac of term insurance

* Monthly movie tickets

* Performance bonuses

* Vibrant work culture

* Dental care

* 5-day work weeks

* Free snacks

For Krunal, however, the memories that stand out are not perks but people. "It's not the late nights I remember, but the people who were there with me," he said, recalling team trips, late-night project crunches, and bonding activities that turned colleagues into friends. He also mentioned the company's 5-day Dubai international trip (2023), says "when we rode the Ferrari World roller coaster, the speed, the thrill, and the collective screams made it unforgettable for me".

Alongside its cultural strength, Code and Core has earned international recognition, including awards such as Awwwards, Top Design King, CSS Winner, Web Guru of the Day, Design Nominee of the Day, and holds credentials like Adobe Certified Designer, WordPress Certified Developer, and Certified Agile Project Manager.

What began in 2017 as a three-member outfit in Ahmedabad has now expanded into a global IT services firm. Code and Core, an ISO certified company, today delivers web development, mobile apps, UX/UI design, and software testing to clients across 25+ countries. The firm has earned top ratings on platforms like Upwork, Clutch, DesignRush, and GoodFirms for quality and reliability.

Over the years, Code and core have contributed to major projects and represented themselves in the WordPress community as well. Its offshore team is skilled in modern technologies, including Next.JS, HTML5, CSS3, Python, Node.js, Angular, PHP, WordPress, Laravel, MySQL, and MongoDB

Krunal has been part of this journey, contributing to major international projects while steadily sharpening his own skills. Explaining why he stayed, he wrote on the company's blog: "My 8-Year Journey at Code and Core: From Colleague to Friend, From Workplace to Family"

Industry watchers say the ₹1 lakh reward sets a bold benchmark for employee recognition in the Ahmedabad IT sector, sending the message that when culture comes first, companies don't just retain employees, they build legacies.

In honoring one employee, Code and Core haven't just given ₹1,00,000 but have set an example for an entire industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor