Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week, city’s ultimate fashion event, is back with Season 2

Ahmedabad (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Get ready to witness the city of Ahmedabad transform into a fashion extravaganza as the countdown begins for the much-anticipated Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week (ATFW) Season 2, an initiative by the Times Group. The dazzling event will take place from September 27 to 29 and promises to be bigger and better than the inaugural season.

The inaugural ATFW set the fashion bar high, and Season 2 is poised to surpass expectations with a spectacular showcase of style, innovation, and creativity and create an unforgettable experience for participants and the audience.

ATFW Season 2 is proudly sponsored by Sheetal Gharana, a name synonymous with luxury residential projects by Sheetal Infrastructure.

Prepare to be mesmerised by an impressive lineup of designers and design studios at ATFW Season 2. The creativity, elegance, and styles of Silver Oak Institute of Design, 91 threads by Sandhya Singh & Aliahmad Sheikh, Amrin Khan, DSBT, Meeami Fashion by Amit Bhardwaj, Sarkar Jewels presents Sandhya Shah make ATFW Season 2 a fashion extravaganza unlike any other.

Adding to the charm of the event is the participation of GLS University, Garvi Gurjari, Yes Bank presents Disha Vadgama, and Jade Blue, each bringing their unique flair to the runway.

Jigya M and SIMS Studio by Seema Kalavadia will dazzle the audience with their extraordinary creations in the grand finale on the final day. Talented show director Lokesh Sharma will direct ATFW Season 2.

Stay updated with all the buzz around the Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week Season 2 by following the hashtags #Sheetalgharanahmedabadtimesfashionweek, #SheetalInfra, #Gharanabysheetal, #Ahmedabadtimesfashionweek2023, #Ahmedabadtimesfashionweek, #ATFW, and #ATFW2023.

