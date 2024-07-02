Ahmedabad University Launches The BxMx Dual Degree Programme

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 2: Taking the lead towards building diverse capabilities and skills and enhancing employability, Ahmedabad University has launched the dual degree The BxMx Programme. This unique programme allows an undergraduate student to study for a Bachelor's programme in one discipline while completing a Master's in another in five years.

The innovative BxMx Programme is designed to equip undergraduate Arts and Science students with a professional degree while building strong humanistic and social competencies that are prerequisites for succeeding in a contemporary workplace. Hence, by integrating undergraduate and graduate studies, Ahmedabad University aims to create flexible employment opportunities for its students while enabling them to explore their passions.

Ahmedabad University, a research-driven liberal education university, fosters critical thinking, broadens perspectives, and builds an independent, questioning, and analytical mind. Combined with the professional degrees it offers, the University's ecosystem significantly enhances the students' strengths and employability across various sectors.

The new BxMx Programme aligns with the New Education Policy (NEP 2020), which strongly advocates creative combinations of different degrees to enhance critical and analytical thinking and improve employability. The programme also offers multiple entry and exit points, thereby doing away with rigid boundaries and providing opportunities for research-based specialisations and multidisciplinary work.

For example, a humanities and social sciences student aspiring to become a banker can seamlessly apply to The BxMx Programme to complete an MBA alongside their BA degree. Similarly, a student completing a BS in Mathematical and Computational Sciences or Physics can pursue a Master's in Quantitative Finance by completing the requirements prescribed for The BxMx Programme. As the University develops other Master's programmes, undergraduate students have access to several options for completing Master's degrees in varied disciplines after their undergraduate education, opening the door to an exclusive educational experience.

Current Courses on Offer

* BA + MBA

* BA in Economics + MS in Quantitative Finance

* BS in Computer Science + MS in Quantitative Finance

* BS in Mathematical and Computational Sciences + MS in Quantitative Finance

* BS in Physics + MS in Quantitative Finance

* BTech + MBA

* BA in Integrated Arts + Master of Performing Arts/Master of Fine Arts

Eligibility

Each Master's programme within The BxMx Programme lays down its eligibility criteria, admission requirements, and courses as part of the programme that must be completed within the first four years. Students have the exit option to leave the programme after four years, and if they do so, they will be awarded respective undergraduate degrees. Students can enrol in The BxMx Programme at the time of joining the University or they can apply after joining the University. The programme offers multiple entry points at the end of Semesters four, five, and six upon completion of the credit and CGPA requirements.

Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking.

The University has been

* Recognised by the Government of Gujarat as a Centre of Excellence.

* Accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

* Awarded a 5-star rating, the highest awarded in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) for 2021-22, by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG), Department of Education, Government of Gujarat.

* Awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) International Award for Excellence 2024 for our University Centre.

* Recognised by the UGC under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, becoming one of the very few private research universities to have been awarded this recognition for select research universities.

* Recognised as a Highly Commended University for Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023.

* Awarded the AACSB's Innovations That Inspire Award 2023 for its Foundation Programme.

* Awarded Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council for achieving the Green Building Standards at our University Centre.

The University, established in 2009, is rooted in the vision of one of India's finest educational foundations, the Ahmedabad Education Society, which was founded in 1935 by nationalist leaders. Programmes at the University range from bachelors to doctoral levels in humanities and social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and management through its 12 Schools and Centres:

Amrut Mody School of Management | School of Arts and Sciences | School of Engineering and Applied Science | School of Public Health | Ahmedabad Design Lab | Centre for Heritage Management | Centre for Inter-Asian Research | Centre for Learning Futures | Global Centre for Environment and Energy | International Centre for Space and Cosmology | Sahyog: Centre for Promoting Health | VentureStudio.

An urban university, Ahmedabad promotes independent-mindedness and diversity across all dimensions of its activity and helps students mature into critical thinkers who are analytically equipped, practically oriented, and contextually aware global citizens. The University provides a contemporary educational framework that brings liberal arts, sciences, and the professions to engage together in creating new knowledge for addressing complex challenges of the society and in offering majors that merge the boundaries of disciplines to prepare students for the new economy.

