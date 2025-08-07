Ahmedabad University Opens 24x7 Student-Managed Tinkerers' Lab Equipped with Cutting-Edge Tools

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 7: Study in engineering and applied science is inherently hands-on. Learning concepts must go hand in hand with applying them, testing them, and building real solutions. The Tinkerers' Lab at Ahmedabad University offers students access to cutting-edge tools and the agency to turn their ideas into working prototypes, whether for academic coursework, entrepreneurial ventures, or national competitions. For students ready to commercialise their innovations, the Lab also provides a direct pathway to VentureStudio, the University's incubation hub.

Launched in collaboration with the Maker Bhavan Foundation, AIA Engineering Ltd., and Arvind Composites, the Lab is open 24x7 and fully student-managed. It features industrial-grade equipment including 3D printers, laser cutters, electronics workstations, machine tools, hand tools, and precision measurement instruments. A variety of materials and consumables are also available, enabling students to build working solutions around the clock.

"Tinkering is not just about tools; it is about mindset. This Lab gives you the freedom to try, fail, learn, and build again. It is how real engineering happens," said Piyush Shah, founding member of Hitachi Hi-Rel and contributor to the Maker Bhavan Foundation. "This Lab offers Ahmedabad University students another space for experiential learning, enabling them to contribute to India's innovation story."

The Tinkerers' Lab is housed within Ahmedabad University's School of Engineering and Applied Science. Students also have access to the Department of Science and Technology (DST)-supported PRAYAS Shala and a Fabrication Shop. This is further supported by strong industry linkages for live projects and internships, creating an environment where learning meets doing.

Professor Sunil Kale, Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science, Ahmedabad University, said, "At Ahmedabad University, we are building an academic ecosystem that promotes active, hands-on, and experiential learning. The Tinkerers' Lab is an important part of this ecosystem, giving students and the community at large the opportunity to engage directly with materials, tools, and technologies as they learn to engineer solutions and think creatively across disciplines."

Damayanti Bhattacharya, CEO of Maker Bhavan Foundation, emphasised the importance of enabling such spaces across Indian campuses, "The Tinkerers' Lab reflects our commitment to future-focused skilling and innovation. We want our students to be fearless in experimenting, deliberate in designing, and thoughtful in solving the world's pressing challenges. This space invites them to move from consuming knowledge to creating it."

Maker Bhavan Foundation works with Indian universities to build cutting-edge maker spaces and foster hands-on learning to develop engineers who solve real-world challenges.

The Lab will also integrate with LEAP (Learning Engineering by Activity through Projects), a programme developed by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell. LEAP will introduce immersive student workshops, faculty training, and project-based learning modules to embed hands-on engineering deeply into the curriculum.

AIA Engineering, one of Gujarat's leading engineering companies, has extended its support to the initiative as part of its long-standing commitment to technical education and capacity building.

Arvind Composites, one of India's leading manufacturers of fibre reinforced composites, fabricated a uniquely designed mezzanine floor at the Lab using advanced composite materials, reducing structural weight by nearly one-third compared to conventional construction.

The Lab will be open to all engineering students at Ahmedabad University starting this semester. Students can participate in LEAP boot camps, interdisciplinary build-a-thons, and ongoing mentoring programmes that focus on real-world application of engineering principles.

Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking.

