Ahmedabad’s Singer-Songwriter Brijesh Sarin debuts with his Song “AFEEM”

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 25: Brijesh Sarin, a singer-songwriter from Ahmedabad, is poised to take the music world by storm. His debut single, Afeem, was released on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, and Wynk, on Friday. The song’s music video was also launched simultaneously on YouTube where it is already climbing the popularity charts.

Brijesh, 24, has already garnered attention for his captivating performances in his concerts across India and at prestigious festivals like Zomaland. Brijesh is also an audio engineer and runs the state-of-the-art recording studio, Oxygen Studios, where Afeem was recorded.

“Afeem” is a spirited pop-rock anthem that beautifully captures the essence of innocent teenage love. With its energetic mix of punchy drums, electrifying guitars, and groovy bass lines, the song is destined to get audiences on their feet and grooving along. The song’s music video, directed by Ashish Rajput, features the beautiful Tanvi Malhara alongside Brijesh.

“Afeem is my debut single and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of my friends, family, and fans for their unwavering support, which has made this dream come true. Afeem is based on my own experience but it is a story that every single person can relate to. We had a lot of fun while creating the song but it also involved a lot of hard work. I am confident music lovers will fall in love with it,” said Brijesh.

Afeem is just the beginning of Brijesh’s musical journey, as it is the first single from his debut album, End Of Teenage. The album comprises eight tracks, each exploring various phases of a teenager’s life, from the innocence of first love to the complexities of heartbreak, confusion, new experiences, being lost, and anxiety. As the album progresses, the lyrics mature, taking the listener on an emotional journey.

As fans groove on the tunes on Afeem, Toota, the second single from the End of Teenage album, will be released in November. Music lovers can look forward to more soul-stirring music that promises to touch their hearts.

