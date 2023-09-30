Ahmedabad’s ultimate business expo Atlas ProBiz 2.0 begins

​Over 2,000 visitors to converge at the expo in two days to supercharge business growth and networking ahead of the festive season.​​​

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 30: The highly anticipated Atlas ProBiz 2.0, the flagship business expo organised by the BNI Atlas chapter, kicked off with tremendous enthusiasm on Friday.



Yash Vasant, Founder and Executive Director of BNI Ahmedabad, a part of Business Network International (BNI), the world’s largest professional networking organisation, inaugurated the Atlas ProBiz 2.0 expo in the presence of hundreds of BNI members and participants from different chapters.



Scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, Atlas ProBiz 2.0 has drawn over 40 entrepreneurs, and B2B & B2C brands from diverse sectors including food & beverages, travel & tourism, education, real estate, healthcare, automobile, startups, and more. In just its second edition, the expo has established itself as a great platform for forging connections and catalysing business opportunities.



Speaking on the occasion, Yash Vasant said, “Atlas ProBiz 2.0 is an incredible event and the most happening business expo in Ahmedabad. Its uniqueness is in the convergence of business persons from different industries and categories, all coming together to showcase their strengths as one, which is the biggest strength of BNI as an organisation. The expo has set a new benchmark for business events, and others in the business community would do well to emulate it.”



Harsh Tanna, Director of H2O Carzspa and member of BNI Atlas, said, that Atlas ProBiz 2.0 is set to boost the businesses of BNI members and contribute to economic growth.



“With over 40 exhibitors from diverse businesses, Atlas ProBiz 2.0 is poised to be a game-changer. We are expecting over 2,000 visitors to the expo during these two days, which will help foster new connections and create immense business opportunities under one roof. We are confident that Atlas ProBiz 2.0 will help in reinvigorating businesses as we approach the festive season,” he said.





Taking place at Jade Luxury Banquets near Rajpath Club, Atlas ProBiz 2.0 is a must-attend event for those seeking to expand their businesses through networking opportunities and new connections. The expo’s title sponsor is Landmark Mercedes, with co-sponsorship from Infrataur Realtors, intelliworkz, Shyam Group, Setu Nutricare Clinic, and K Square.



BNI Atlas is one of the most vibrant chapters of BNI in Ahmedabad. It has 105 members having a presence in retail, manufacturing, real estate, automobiles, food & beverage, finance, travel, and other businesses. The chapter has facilitated business worth Rs. 580 crore since its inception in 2014.

