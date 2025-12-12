AI adoption improving public service delivery and governance: Report

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in strengthening governance and public service delivery across India, highlighted a report by EY and the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG).

According to the report, AI has begun to play a substantive role in India's digital transformation, with advanced applications emerging across governance systems, public-facing platforms and key economic sectors.

It stated, "Enabled by strong digital public infrastructure and mission-driven programmes, AI is now being integrated into operational workflows, decision-support systems and citizen-facing platforms."

Citing some examples of the AI use cases, the report stated that in urban areas, Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) are using AI-based video analytics to streamline signal timings, detect violations and ease overall commuter movement.

These systems are helping improve traffic efficiency and strengthen enforcement in major cities.

In the agriculture sector, AI-backed advisories provided through platforms such as Kisan e-Mitra, the Digital Crop Survey and the Farm Machinery Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) apps are offering farmers hyperlocal weather updates, crop health diagnostics, input recommendations and early warnings on pest infestations.

These tools are supporting farmers in making timely and informed decisions.

Citizen-facing grievance redress mechanisms are also witnessing significant upgrades. Platforms such as the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and various state-level helplines now use natural language processing to categorise complaints, identify urgent matters and automatically route them to the appropriate departments. This is improving both the efficiency and accuracy of grievance resolution.

Across multiple public service touchpoints, chatbots and virtual assistants, such as UMANG's AI assistant, IRCTC's AskDisha and UIDAI's Aadhaar Mitra, are helping citizens access services and resolve queries instantly with conversational ease.

The report further noted that AI-powered digital public infrastructure systems have the potential to shift governance frameworks toward new-age development.

These systems can enable early detection of labour market disruptions, allowing timely corrective interventions before employment is affected.

Similarly, AI can help identify micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at risk of closure, enabling quicker delivery of credit support.

With AI adoption rising across agriculture, health, finance and other sectors, the need for improved AI literacy and advanced technical training is becoming essential.

The report added that India's talent pool, covering students, private-sector professionals and public administrators, is actively upskilling in areas such as prompt engineering, predictive systems, privacy and design principles and data classification to effectively use advanced AI systems.

So, the report outlined that India is positioned to define the next chapter of modern nationhood, self-reliant, innovative and a constructive voice on the world stage.

