"AI can be a boon for Researchers" discussed in the workshop on Modern Research Practices and Methodologies

New Delhi [India], January 15: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, in collaboration with the Commerce and Management Association of India (CMAOI), hosted a week-long online Workshop and Faculty Development Program on Modern Research Practices, Methodologies, and Intellectual Property Rights from 9th Jan 24 to 13th Jan 24. Dr. Aamir Junaid Ahmad, Secretary of CMAOI Association & Asst Professor at MACET Patna, and Dr. Sabina Priyadarshini, Assistant Professor at Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, Jharkhand, served as the coordinators for the event. Over two hundred participants, including professors, heads of departments, researchers, and industry professionals from across the country and abroad, registered for the event informed Dr. Aamir Junaid Ahmad.

Distinguished speakers included Col Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Former VC, IEC University, and Advisor to the Government of Jharkhand (DHTE); Dr. A Sudarvizhi, HOD & Associate Professor, Dept of Commerce, DKM College for Women, Vellore, Tamil Nadu; Dr. R. Satheesh Kumar, Professor, Department of Management and Research Centre, Surana College, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Dr. Zeeshan Ali, Assistant Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, National Institute of Technology, Patna, Bihar; Dr. Richa, Assistant Professor, Department of CSE, Birla Institute of Technology - Mesra, Ranchi, Jharkhand; and Dr. Vanishree C T, Professor, Department of Tourism and Travel, Sharnbasva University, Gulbarga, Karnataka.

Colonel Dr. Rakesh Sharma initiated the workshop with a discussion and case study on Hybrid Research Assisted by AI. Dr. Richa covered the topic of Research Integrity, while Dr. A Sudarvizhi discussed Emerging Trends in Interdisciplinary Research and Challenges and Opportunities in Interdisciplinary Research. Dr. R. Satheesh Kumar highlighted publishing in High Impact Journals, and Dr. Vanishree C T delved into Intellectual Property Rights. Additionally, Dr. Zeeshan Ali discussed Academic Writing for Research.

Dr. Rakesh Sharma emphasized the significant reduction in research time using Artificial Intelligence tools, allowing completion within six months to one year instead of the conventional four to five years. The discussion emphasized the efficiency gains, time management benefits, and critical reflection opportunities offered by AI-powered tools for researchers.

The workshop also covered efficient writing and publishing practices, guiding participants on publishing their work in high-impact journals and obtaining patents. The event's success was attributed to the hard work of coordinators, including Dr. Shoeb Ahmad, Dr. Mini K Abraham, Dr. Shagufta Fatema, Dr. S. L. Sobiya, Mohamed Haris, Parimala R, Dr N A Arshiya Afrin, and Shahid Aziz.

Gulreet Gandhi, President of CMAOI Association, concluded the event with a vote of thanks.

