AI demand powers TSMC to 24.5 % YoY Revenue growth in November

Taipei [Taiwan], December 11 : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported a sharp year-on-year rise in its November revenue, supported by strong global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, even as monthly revenue slipped compared to October.

As per an official statement by the company, its consolidated net revenue for November 2025 stood at New Taiwan Dollar (NTD) 343.61 billion, which is about USD 10.99 billion (1 NTD = 0.032 USD).

It stated "On a consolidated basis, revenue for November 2025 was approximately NTD 343.61 billion, a decrease of 6.5 per cent from October 2025 and an increase of 24.5 per cent from November 2024".

This marks a 24.5 per cent increase from NTD 276.06 billion (USD 8.83 billion) recorded in November 2024, according to the company's statement.

However, on a month-on-month basis, revenue was 6.5 per cent lower than NTD 367.47 billion (USD 11.76 billion) posted in October 2025, reflecting softer short-term demand after a strong build-up in previous months.

For the first eleven months of 2025, the world's largest contract chipmaker generated total revenue of NTD 3,474.05 billion, equal to USD 111.17 billion.

This represents a 32.8 per cent growth compared with NTD 2,616.14 billion (USD 83.72 billion) reported in the same period last year.

The demand for AI accelerators and advanced packaging technologies has remained strong worldwide as companies scale up their AI infrastructure.

The year-on-year jump highlights the company's continued leadership in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, especially in high-performance chips used for AI servers, large-scale computing, and premium smartphones.

Despite the slight month-on-month dip, the company's double-digit annual growth shows the expansion of AI ecosystems globally and TSMC's central role in supplying cutting-edge chips essential for these technologies.

TSMC remains a key supplier to major global technology firms and is expected to benefit further as AI deployment accelerates across industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor