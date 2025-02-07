AI-enabled consumer helpline system set up, gives sector-wise analysis of grievances

New Delhi [India], February 7 : Department of Consumer Affairs has set-up an AI-enabled National Consumer Helpline (NCH) system that offers sector-wise analysis of grievances.

As per a Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution release, this new technology-driven approach is aimed at improving the speed and efficiency of resolving consumer issues, particularly in the education sector.

As a result of these technological advancements, the number of calls received by NCH has grown more than tenfold, from 12,553 in December 2015 to 1,55,138 in December 2024.

"This exponential growth reflects the rising confidence of consumers in the helpline," the release said.

Similarly, the average number of complaints registered per month has surged from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,12,468 in 2024. The monthly average number of grievances registered digitally has increased from 54,893 in the 2023-24 to 68,831 in 2024-25 (as of December 2024).

The Department has urged all consumers to utilize the National Consumer Helpline accessible via a toll-free number 1915 or web portal https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/user/signup.php for any grievances related to products or services, ensuring that their voices are heard and that their issues are resolved promptly and effectively.

The government said the NCH has seen a remarkable reduction in the grievance disposal time.

In 2024, the disposal rate of consumer grievances decreased to 48 days, down from 66.26 days in 2023.

"This reflects a substantial improvement in the resolution time; ensuring consumer's concerns are addressed promptly."

A key component of this strategy involves proactively identifying and transitioning companies with the highest number of grievances to 'convergence partners.' Once onboarding as a 'convergence partner' with NCH, these companies, which have the highest number of unresolved consumer complaints, are required to prioritize swift and effective grievance redressal in collaboration with the NCH.

Under its initiative aimed at enhancing consumer welfare and promoting fair trade practices, NCH has successfully surpassed the significant milestone of 1,038 convergence companies to date, up from 263 in 2017.

This initiative has already yielded promising results, especially in sectors such as education, where faster resolution of consumer complaints has become a priority. With NCH's AI-driven, sector-specific analysis, these convergence partners can now act more effectively and efficiently in resolving consumer issues, thereby enhancing consumer trust and satisfaction. It is a Win-Win situation for both consumers & companies.

As a result of this ongoing initiative, many large companies identified with the highest number of consumer grievances have now become official convergence partners of the National Consumer Helpline. Their inclusion is expected to lead to quicker resolutions and a higher disposal rate of consumer grievances, ultimately benefiting millions of consumers across the country.

The NCH, a vital initiative of Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has proven to be a cornerstone in the effective and timely redressal of consumer grievances. Operating at the pre-litigation stage, the helpline has made significant strides in resolving consumer complaints across a wide range of sectors, including broadband and internet, e-commerce, consumer durables, digital payment modes, petroleum, banking, healthcare, consumer durables, real estate, and automobiles, etc. without requiring consumers to resort to formal legal proceedings.

