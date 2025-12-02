AI-enabled tools to streamline complaint handling at RBI: MoS Finance

New Delhi [India], December 2 : The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday said an upgrade of the Complaint Management System is being envisaged with advanced features and AI-enabled tools to streamline complaint handling at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

While answering an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said, "The process of complaint resolution is being streamlined through revision in the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme."

Further, the Reserve Bank of India has developed comprehensive training modules to strengthen the skill set of Ombudsman staff, organises hands-on workshops for the effective handling of complaints, and periodically assesses staff requirements internally, he said.

"These initiatives will help improve operational efficiency and reduce delays in complaint resolution."

A question was raised in the Rajya Sabha by S Niranjan Reddy regarding the reasons for the rising delays in resolving complaints under the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS).

Reddy mentioned that the average turnaround time (TAT) for resolving complaints related to unauthorised digital payment transactions under RB-IOS has increased from 36.3 days in FY 2022-23 to 68.3 days in FY 2024-25.

Pankaj Chaudhary mentioned in his reply that the turnaround time for resolving complaints related to unauthorised digital payment transactions has increased due to the rising volume of complaints and the growing complexity of cases, particularly those involving multiple entities.

"These complaints require a detailed examination of the records of accounts of both the complainant and beneficiary(s). Additionally, due process requirements, including adherence to the principles of natural justice, sharing information among all parties, and providing personal hearings, also contribute to longer resolution timelines," he said in his reply.

In its recently released Integrated Ombudsman Scheme Annual Report for FY 2024-25, RBI highlighted an expanded digital complaint footprint, improved disposal efficiency, and increasing concerns about loans, credit cards, and digital fraud.

RBI highlighted a significant rise in consumer grievances, with 13.34 lakh complaints registered during FY 2024-25, a 13.55% increase from FY 2023-24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor