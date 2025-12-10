AI experts warn of risks from unregulated development, urge balanced oversight

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Experts in artificial intelligence (AI) have raised concerns over the risks of unregulated growth in the sector, emphasising the need for careful oversight to harness its potential while addressing challenges such as trust, security, and ethical use.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the Carnegie Global Technology Summit 2025, industry leaders and policy experts emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and highlighted the associated challenges of trust, security, and governance.

Prashanth Balasubramanian, Head Engineer at Tech4Good Community, highlighted AI's potential to improve lives at the grassroots level but warned of a trust deficit.

"There is a lot of hope that lives can be made better with AI, and this hope is coming even from the grassroots. But there is a trust problem. There was already a trust problem with technology to some degree; that problem has increased with AI. I think if you look at it from a systemic perspective, you have to solve that trust problem in a holistic way before you can build a model and give it to people," Balasubramanian told ANI.

Balasubramanian also emphasised the government's role in building trust, particularly in sectors such as agriculture.

"I think the government itself endorsing certain tech or AI solutions goes a long way, especially with agriculture or something where the farmer does not have enough information to make a decision himself. He is relying on the community, FPOs, and the government. So, there is a value chain here, and the government is a major party in the value chain," he added.

Divyansh Kaushik, Vice President of Beacon Global Strategies, described AI as a critical and potentially dangerous technology requiring careful global oversight.

"I think AI is one of the most decisive and possibly dangerous technologies that we are developing, which needs to be treated as a global use technology. The entirety of the AI infrastructure stack from GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) to models needs to be treated that way," he said.

Kaushik cautioned against unregulated development, noting, "I think the future will be how we define it to be, how we shape it to be. If we choose to let the future unfold without intervention, it will likely not be great. We have learnt many lessons from technology over time. We should apply those. At the same time, I don't think it demands a Europe-like heavy-handed regulatory approach that kills an industry before it even matures. We have to strike that right balance."

Amlan Mohanty, Non-Resident Fellow at NITI Aayog, highlighted the strategic role of AI in India's socio-economic and national objectives.

"I think it's really important for companies and users to recognise that there is a trade-off here. You're sharing your data for a very important outcome, right? For convenience or some benefit. So that trade-off needs to be understood. Oh, and I think what you're really getting at is this question of security, privacy. At a geopolitical level, I think this is becoming increasingly important," he said.

Mohanty added, "I think AI is a tool to address larger strategic objectives of the Indian government. We are all aware now of the Vyaksit Bharat Mission 2047, and I think AI can be a very useful tool to be able to reach some of those goals, whether it is socio-economic development, whether it is economic resilience, whether it is national competitiveness, or whether it is sovereignty. So I think AI is going to play a transformative role."

Kunal Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO of SUNID, said, "I think one of the biggest problems with drones in agriculture right now is that they are not autonomous enough to operate at scale. We are really unlocking the scale challenge first."

Sixit Bhatta, co-founder and CEO of Tootle, highlighted the need to address talent shortages in the AI industry.

"I think when you talk about the access to compute, democratizing AI, and access to talent, these are the burning issues that we're also grappling with back home in our country, and I hope that the summit will lead to a certain declaration that will help the entire global south," said Tootle CEO.

The summit highlighted a shared recognition that while AI offers immense potential to drive healthcare, agriculture, governance, and economic growth, building trust, ensuring security, and striking the right regulatory balance are crucial to its safe and effective adoption.

Carnegie India will host the Global Technology Summit (GTS) an innovation dialogue as an official pre-summit event for the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026.

The event is being co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. It will bring together key voices shaping the future of artificial intelligence and its real-world applications.

Carnegie India said the 2025 edition of the Innovation Dialogue is particularly significant, as it is directly linked to the AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 2026.

