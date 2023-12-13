AI has many use cases but safety is key: UK minister Jonathan Camrose

New Delhi [India], December 13 : UK's Minister of AI and Intellectual Property, Jonathan Camrose, on Wednesday noted that Artificial Intelligence as a technology has many use cases that would help humanity prosper. In the same breath, he, though, specifically stressed the need for safety for the users.

"All of us recognize that AI, if safe, has the capability to make so much human prosperity, to make so much possible for all of us, particularly in India, actually, I see so many fascinating use cases, but to get there, it has to be safe," said the UK minister, speaking to ANI.

"And that's where we're collaborating very extensively across with India, with Europe and all the countries of the world," the minister further noted.

Asked about India, the UK minister said India is visionary in identifying the possibilities that the AI has to offer.

"India is a fascinating society for the use of AI because it has so many different communities and different geographies and different types of uses that AI can be used for," he added.

Meanwhile, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence summit, running from December 12 to 14, is being hosted here in the national capital, where influential minds from various sectors have gathered to discuss and collaborate the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

The UK Minister Jonathan Camrose said the summit is going to be "hugely valuable, not just for India, for everybody."

"GPAI is a really important part of how we're going to make AI safe for everybody. The machinery of GPAI may be needs a little bit of adjustment because it's something that's going to give a lot of value in the coming crucial period of AI development. So I think we're all working on that," the UK minister said.

Since its inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to this Summit by actively engaging in various initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable AI.

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence is an international initiative established to guide the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence in a manner that respects human rights and the shared democratic values of its members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor