AI Innovation & Advancements to Take Centre Stage at the 1st AI Bharat Expo Being Organised by the Exhibitions India Group

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: India is investing in technology and software solutions to strengthen its position as the fifth-largest economy and a key sourcing market for products and services that enhance the consumer experience and enable efficient governance.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one such disruptive technology that is transforming the way industries function. Intelligent machines enabling high-level cognitive processes, like thinking, perceiving, learning, problem-solving, and decision-making are the future and will hugely impact how people live and work.

The government of India considers the next decade as 'India Techade' and has launched the 'India AI Mission' to nurture the artificial intelligence industry and promote skill development. The nation already has top global AI skill penetration rates and AI talent concentration, surpassing the United States of America and Germany .

The AI market in India is witnessing robust annual growth of 25-35% and is on the path to becoming a $8 billion market by 2025. India is experiencing a rapid integration of AI technologies across sectors, such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and agriculture. Initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, and the Smart Cities Mission drive AI R&D and adoption nationwide. It has resulted in a surge in AI startups and attracted significant investment from domestic and international investors, creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation.

Under this backdrop, the Exhibitions India Group will organise the first edition of the AI Bharat Expo, to be co-located alongside India's largest technology showcase, the 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo 2025. It will be held from 19 to 21 March 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The AI Bharat Expo will focus on the convergence of artificial intelligence and its uses in the industrial and retail ecosystem. On display will be the latest innovations and solutions, flexing AI's rising influence in segments like Healthcare, Fintech, Intelligent Data & Analytics, Supply Chain & Logistics, Intelligent Automation, Cybersecurity, Customer Experience, Governance, and much more.

Talking about the need for the industry to have a platform dedicated to artificial intelligence, Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, said, "AI technologies, such as machine learning, NLP, computer vision, and robotics are revolutionising industries, enabling machines to execute complex tasks efficiently and autonomously, and expanding human capabilities. With its vast talent pool, growing digital infrastructure, and proactive policy initiatives, India presents significant opportunities for global businesses leveraging AI technologies. Along with the co-located expos, the first-ever AI Bharat Expo offers an ideal platform for domestic and international players to showcase their abilities, solutions and their potential to drive production and enhance human experiences. The truly transformative nature of the technology opens up an opportunity for the industry participating in this expo to define its brand and place India as a leader in the global market."

The 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo 2025 is supported by several Government of India ministries, including the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Heavy Industries, and Ministry of Defence, to name a few. Besides the first-ever AI Bharat expo, other co-located events include the IoT India expo, Embedded Tech expo, Mobile India expo, Fintech India expo, Digital Gaming India expo, Future Cities India expo, Smart Mobility India expo, and Startup Hub expo.

Other highlights include:

* Technology-specific conference sessions featuring government, industry and academia speakers.

* Smart City Awards

* Fintech India Innovation Awards

* City Leaders Conclave

* Experiential Zone

The event will attract up to 50,000 attendees, including industry representatives, investors, government officials, researchers, academics, tech enthusiasts, and many more. It will create a competitive environment to attract investments, encourage collaborations between academia and industry, facilitate technology transfers and knowledge exchange, and expedite the adoption of AI applications across sectors. This will help India boost its position in the global landscape and contribute to market evolution.

About Convergence India Expo:

Since 1992, Convergence India has heralded the telecom and digital revolution in India. It is the country's largest technology and infrastructure expo, providing a platform to showcase 'Brand India' by supporting the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' campaigns. Convergence India is at the forefront of promoting technological advancements in the fields of telecom, Satcom, broadcast, wired & wireless technologies, 5G & 6G networks, IT solutions such as Cloud, Big Data & Analytics, AI, smart solutions, smart mobility, M2M, Mobile & Accessories, IoT, Embedded tech, Blockchain, FinTech and Digital Gaming - the entire gamut of digital solutions.

About Smart Cities India Expo:

The Smart Cities India expo displays India's emerging modernisation and development landscape that aims to deliver better citizen-centric services across the country. The expo showcases the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development and the use of smart ICT solutions for optimising resources that make cities smart and sustainable.

For further details about the AI Bharat Expo, co-located with the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India, scheduled from 19-21 March 2025, please visit www.aibharatexpo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor