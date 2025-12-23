Ai+ Introduces NovaPods, Bringing Heartbeat Tracking to your Ears

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 23: Ai+ today announced NovaPods, its first audio lineup, adding a wearable audio layer to the brand's connected device ecosystem. Scheduled to launch in Q1 2026 and priced starting below Rs. 1,000, NovaPods is designed to be worn through the day, combining dependable audio with a form factor focused on comfort, fit, understated design and health.

The NovaPods lineup includes Ai+ NovaPods Go, Air, Pro, Beats, and Clips.

NovaPods Go, a lightweight earbud, is designed for on-the-go users, prioritising portability and convenience.

NovaPods Air offers a blend of comfort and a powerful audio experience without compromising on style.

NovaPods Pro, delivers enhanced sound clarity and active noise cancellation for an immersive audio experience.

NovaPods Beats not only offers a powerful bass, it also integrates heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring for active and wellness-focused users.

NovaPods Clips is where health meets fashion meets immersive listening, with an offering of heightened awareness of the listeners' surroundings.

All NovaPods, across the series, will be available in vibrant, youthful colours similar to those of the Ai+ smartphone line-ups.

Speaking in the announcement, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "NovaPods marks a significant step in our journey to integrate technology into daily life seamlessly. With this lineup, we're not just offering a product; we're inviting users to experience a new level of comfort and performance that fits effortlessly into their lifestyles. At Ai+, our mission is to empower users without overwhelming them with complexity or cost."

The launch of NovaPods reflects Ai+'s broader approach to building connected products that work together while remaining easy to adopt. Full product specifications, pricing details, and availability will be announced closer to launch. NovaPods will be launching nationwide in January 2026 through Flipkart & selected offline partners.

Ai+ is India's fastest-growing technology brand, built from the ground up to serve a future shaped by applied intelligence and sovereign innovation. At its core is NxtQuantum OS, India's first native mobile operating system, designed for performance, privacy, and purposeful simplicity. Every Ai+ device blends clean design, battery-optimised hardware, and applied intelligent software to elevate everyday experiences by Adding A Plus.

From redefining smartphones under the Ai+ Smartphone banner to pioneering the Laptab and now the NovaPods as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ is creating new product categories and a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ stands for more than specs it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

