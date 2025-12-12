AI investment surge to accelerate in 2026, offsetting tariff Impact on US economy: Fitch Ratings

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Artificial intelligence-related investments are set to accelerate sharply in 2026 as companies expand spending to keep pace with the fast-growing AI revolution, according to a report by Fitch Ratings.

The agency said the surge in AI-driven private-sector spending is significantly cushioning the negative impact of tariff hikes on the US economy.

It stated, "Corporate plans suggest another AI-related investment increase in 2026. AI-driven private-sector spending is significantly cushioning the negative impact of tariff"

Fitch highlighted that while global growth is expected to slow, the resilience shown by the US is partly due to strong AI-linked investment momentum.

The report noted that world GDP growth is projected to ease to 2.5 per cent in 2025, down from 2.9 per cent in 2024. The US economy growth is also expected to dip to 1.8 per cent in 2025 from 2.8per cent in 2024.

Fitch had earlier anticipated a sharper deceleration in the US following the steep rise in tariff rates. However, the report stated that the "tariff shock" turned out milder than expected as it coincided with a major upturn in private-sector spending linked to the AI boom.

The report added that the sharp rise in IT investment seen in national accounts is further supported by data from the largest US technology companies.

Capital spending by AI hyperscalers, including the "Magnificent 7", has doubled since 2023 to USD 400 billion as companies pour money into data centres. Corporate plans also indicate another wave of AI-related investment growth in 2026.

Fitch said the AI boom is already having a clear macroeconomic impact. In the first half of 2025, IT capital spending accounted for nearly 90 per cent of US GDP growth, reflecting the scale at which AI is reshaping investment patterns. The AI-fuelled equity market rally could also add 0.4 percentage points to consumption, providing additional support to the economy.

The report noted that the strong momentum in IT capex has so far not been accompanied by a rise in corporate leverage at the aggregate level. Upward revisions in private capital expenditure forecasts are helping soften the drag caused by tariff increases.

Overall, Fitch stated that the ongoing surge in AI-related investments is emerging as a crucial counterbalance to economic pressures arising from higher tariffs, while also laying the foundation for long-term structural transformation.

