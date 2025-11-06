New Delhi [India], November 6:Jitendra Vaswani, the best digital marketing expert in India, is one of the most prominent leaders who has recognised AI's potential in digital marketing. In the e-commerce sector, he's one of the first leaders to recognise the importance of AI citations.

He had been doing it for a long time, but he gained recognition during the December 2024 updates when sites using unmonitored AI content lost their rankings. The projects under Vaswani's company have instead improved their rankings.

Moreover, one of the SaaS affiliate projects they had been working on reinforced its ranking after a 40% traffic loss by fixing the issues. Hence, he is leading the change and even tracking it for maximum efficiency.

Jitendra Vaswani Shares The Latest AI Trends

Talking to Jitendra, the CEO of Digiexe, he shares the latest AI trends in work culture. He shares the transition in roles and operational workflows:

AI Integration in Industries: AI is transforming the way conventional sectors operate, and the demand for modern roles is growing. He further notes that professionals such as AI Healthcare Specialists, skilled in creating diagnostic algorithms, and AI-focused content creators are in increasing demand.

Shifting In-Demand Skills: Earlier, the demand for skills varied, and even in computer science, the scenario was different. However, technical skills such as Python, Cloud Computing, NLP, and Power BI are increasingly in demand.

He further notes that the demand for jobs such as AI security experts, data scientists, and ML Engineers is increasing. Even entry-level positions, such as call centre, BPO, data entry, and customer service, are being lost to automation.

The impact is already visible in the United States, where nearly 20 million U.S. workers need retraining in the upcoming years.

How Jitendra Vaswani Uses AI At Digiexe?

While Vawasni emphasises the importance of evolving with AI, it's a foundational strategy for his business. Even in his recent interview with the Economic Times, he revealed that he strategically integrates it in nearly every phase of the digital marketing workflow.

His agency, Digiexe, uses tools like ChatGPT and SurferSEO to cluster semantically related keywords. Further, AI analyses their user intent and accordingly drafts the entire content. But this is just the beginning.

His team spends a good amount of time to ensure it aligns with the client's brand voice, adds a humanistic touch, and gains authentic subject-matter knowledge. In this way, his team doesn't compromise on quality, which is a must for E-E-A-T.

Further, even for e-commerce and ads, the team focuses on AI Optimisation, Generative Engine, Answer Engine, and Search Engine Optimisation in line with current trends. Thus, it will future-proof the website against algorithmic updates and shifting trends.

Hence, by integrating AI with controlled human supervision, Vaswani, through Digiexe, demonstrates how digital marketers should scale with AI rather than resist its integration.

Will AI Takeaway Jobs – Know Digiexe Founder's Expert Insights

Jitendra Vaswani, best Digital Marketer in India, shares that AI will take away jobs, which is partially true. Just as with digitisation, adapting to AI is necessary to avoid risking one's career. It can be used to adapt workflows, conduct research, and more. Hence, you have to use it in combination with human strengths.

He shares that the McKinsey report states that over the next 3 years, 92% of companies will increase their AI investments. Accordingly, nearly 24% of tasks across industries will achieve full automation potential, while 42% will be upgraded to AI-improved workflows.

Some other insights include:

1. Human-Plus-Machine Model Works The Best

AI cannot replace humans, and its capabilities are best achieved by reducing the burden of repetitive work on humans. It thus helps to unlock creativity, judgment, and relationship-based skills.

Even the PwC “AI Jobs Barometer” shows that workers with AI skills earned 56% more than those without it.

2. The Role of Displacement and Creation

Vaswani shares that yes, AI will change tasks and roles in a job. Amid this, a few roles could shrink, and some will vanish. However, newer roles that involve design, management, or collaboration with AI systems will increase.

Even an IIMA study reveals that 63% of business executives believe AI will create new job roles in the next few years.

3. Integration Is Important

Vaswani shares an important insight: AI isn't the sole key to integrating it into your workflow. Many companies treat it as a side project rather than a core rewrite, and hence, those organisations can fall out.

However, Jitendra says that a major obstacle to such integrations is poor leadership, and there is no need for employee resistance.

4. Long-Term Resilience

Professionals who strategically align AI and their core values prosper greatly in the long term. This includes empathy, strategy, ethics, and domain, and integrating it with AI tools and data-driven insights that would shine through.

Summing it up, Jitendra shares that failure to adapt to Artificial intelligence can lead to a lack of employment opportunities. Even an Ernst & Young India report says that fenAI will revolutionise 38 million jobs by 2030, boosting sector productivity by 2.6%.

Vaswani's facts are further supported by various studies, such as the Labour-force perception study conducted in India, which found that 68% of white-collar workers expect many parts of their jobs to be automated over the next five years. But 63% also believe that AI will create new job roles.

Additionally, studies conducted by Boston Global Group reveal taht 92% of Indian employees are using GenAi tools at work.

Hence, the CEO of Digiexe highlights that the change in the job market is real, and failure to comply with it can lead to losing your job; adhering to it will let you take advantage of the increasing opportunities.

Jitendra Vaswani's Final Thoughts

Jitendra believes that the current and future world is not about AI replacing humans; instead, humans are integrating it into their workflows. Therefore, he emphasises that employees and organisations should adopt, integrate, and refine their work using it if they don't want AI to risk their jobs.

Plus, his transition from digital marketing expert to AI-native digital marketing leader demonstrates how quickly he recognises and adapts to changing trends. Thus, by adopting early, he saves his client's projects from the negative impact of algorithm updates.

Though he believes AI will reshape the job market, as India's leading digital marketer, he did share details about how he uses AI at his organisation. Further, his insights revealed how professionals can protect their jobs.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.