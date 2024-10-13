AI PCs set to evolve further as users look for ‘killer’ applications

New Delhi, Oct 13 People are now looking for killer applications in the artificial intelligence (AI) PCs to add value to their day-to-day missions, due to the change in the working environment and lifestyle, according to industry reports.

According to William Li from Counterpoint Research, they have observed incremental demand for GenAI PCs, especially for laptops, after AMD and Intel’s new CPU platform launches in the third quarter (Q3) this year.

However, people are still looking at killer applications of the AI PC to add value to their day-to-day missions, which “we believe will likely happen in the short term and boost shipment growth,” he mentioned.

The market experts expect the demand from Windows 10 replacements to diminish, with AI PCs taking over to continue the growth momentum.

"We believe the holiday season can continue this positive momentum with 2 per cent YoY shipment growth,” said Li.

In the third quarter this year, the global PC market’s shipments grew 1 per cent YoY to reach 65.3 million, continuing the positive growth momentum that began in Q1 2024.

According to Jitesh Ubrani from IDC, the demand, without a doubt, has returned for PCs among consumers and commercial buyers.

Newer AI PCs such as Copilot+ PCs from Qualcomm, along with Intel and AMD’s equivalent chips as well as Apple’s expected M4-based Macs, are expected to drive the premium segment in coming months, he noted.

Downside risks remain in the current geopolitical environment, but experts think there is enough upside going into next year to lift the market into modest single-digit growth.

According to market research firm Canalys, the 2024 holiday season is expected to bring significant promotional activity, which will help support modest growth toward the end of this year.

The PC market recovery is now well underway with a number of positive signals indicating stronger performance in the coming quarters, said Ishan Dutt from Canalys.

