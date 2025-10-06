AI regulatory violations to push 30 pc rise in tech firms' legal disputes by 2028

New Delhi, Oct 6 Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulatory violations will result in a 30 per cent increase in legal disputes for tech companies by 2028, a report said on Monday.

Over 70 per cent of IT leaders indicated that regulatory compliance is within their top three challenges for their organisation’s widespread GenAI productivity assistants deployment.

Meanwhile, only 23 per cent of them are very confident in their organisation’s ability to manage security and governance components when rolling out GenAI tools in their enterprise applications, Gartner, a business and technology insights company, said in a report.

“Global AI regulations vary widely, reflecting each country’s assessment of its appropriate alignment of AI leadership, innovation and agility with risk mitigation priorities,” said Lydia Clougherty Jones, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner.

“This leads to inconsistent and often incoherent compliance obligations, complicating alignment of AI investment with demonstrable and repeatable enterprise value and possibly opening enterprises up to other liabilities," Jones added.

At the same time, the impact of the geopolitical climate is steadily growing, but the ability to respond lags.

As many as 57 per cent of non-US IT leaders highlighted that the geopolitical climate at least moderately impacted GenAI strategy and deployment, with 19 per cent of respondents reporting it has a significant impact.

Yet, nearly 60 per cent of those respondents reported that they were unable or unwilling to adopt non-U.S. GenAI tool alternatives, the report highlighted.

The report was prepared based on inputs from 360 IT leaders involved in the rollout of generative AI tools.

In a separate poll, Gartner found that 40 per cent of the 489 respondents indicated that their organisation's sentiment to AI sovereignty - defined as the ability of nation-states to control the development, deployment, and governance of AI technologies within their jurisdictions - is “positive”, and 36 per cent indicated their organisation’s sentiment was “neutral”.

While 66 per cent of them indicated they were proactive and engaged in response to sovereign AI strategy, and 52 per cent indicated that their organisation was making strategic or operating model changes as a direct result of sovereign AI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor