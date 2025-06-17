AI to be used for first time in mineral exploration in Rajasthan; initial reports in 45 days

Jaipur, June 17 In a significant move to modernise the state's mining sector, Rajasthan will, for the first time, use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for mineral exploration.

Initial preparations have started, officials told IANS and said that reports will have to be submitted in this context in around 45 days.

This is the first and innovative initiative of AI-ML in Rajasthan, officials told IANS on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology, T. Ravikant, announced that a pilot project will be launched in Bhilwara, Bharatpur, and select areas of Chittorgarh to identify potential zones of critical and strategic minerals using AI technologies.

The project will be implemented through the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust (RSMET) in collaboration with a private exploration agency notified by the Central Government.

Rajasthan is already a leader in the auction of major minerals and has witnessed a substantial increase in mining revenue.

Of the 82 types of minerals found in the state, 57 are currently being mined.

With this initiative, the government aims to accelerate the exploration of untapped and valuable mineral reserves hidden beneath the state’s surface.

Ravikant explained that AI will help pinpoint high-potential mineral zones more efficiently than traditional methods, which are time-consuming and resource-intensive.

“The AI-based approach will save time, cost, and labour while increasing the scientific accuracy of mineral detection,” he said.

The AI-based exploration will utilise data from various sources, including satellite imagery, ground penetration radar, and historical geological surveys from both central and state agencies.

The Hyderabad-based NPEA Critical Mineral Tracker, a private firm working under the Central Government, will lead the pilot.

This agency is already active in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and will now bring its expertise to Rajasthan.

Once the AI analysis identifies promising areas, drilling will be conducted, followed by chemical analysis of core samples.

Based on the findings, mineral blocks will be prepared for auction.

Rajasthan has extensive limestone reserves and promising potential for critical and strategic minerals such as copper, base metals, and iron ore.

Both the Union and state governments are placing special emphasis on identifying and mining these essential resources, which are key to national development and technological advancement.

Director of Mines, Deepak Tanwar, stated, “This is the first time AI is being employed for mineral exploration in Rajasthan. It’s a transformative step that will bring speed, precision, and innovation to the sector.”

